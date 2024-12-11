Pretty entertaining interview. Bryce talks about his faith, his conspiracies, beliefs about NASA. Also opens up about personal issues with his crazy family. Says he was in an abusive relationship with a woman who practices witchcraft. Sister is possessed by demons and attacked him, dad left him, mom is crazy etc.



They also talk politics some. Bryce calls Kamala Harris the path of black/Indian destruction. Says illegal aliens are being brought in and sponsored by China. Also says that he believes Imane Khelif and Colin Kaepernick are the same person, and that it was a demonic scheme. Interview took place just a few days before UFC 310



