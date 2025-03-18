I used to like Mitchell. Then I heard weird shit after weird shit. And switched my opinion to neutral on the guy.



A hillbilly from the deep South. But pretty much harmless. But not my cup of tea. I can’t support that shit.



Then a vid was posted where Mitchell broke a window in his Ex’s place. Ostensibly, to get back a dog.. He says.



Supposedly she has “killed” his trees. By witchcraft, or some shit.



Don’t know who is right, or wrong. But he has stepping over the line a bit, I think.



But this newer shit..



I’m a SERIOUS history buff. And what the guy says about Hitler sickens me.



Do we all see that Mitchell is delusional, and dangerous? In a country where 99% of the people CAN legally buy almost any kind of gun?



Now, saying he can’t sleep, because of demons, etc.



This is EXACTLY the kind of behaviour that history tells us is inherently dangerous.



Either you understand what I mean or not.