Bryce Mitchell says he’s been having ‘demonic dreams’ since the #UFC314 press-conference, and believes Jean Silva is possessed by “a legion of demons”
“When I said the name Jesus he was provoked to maliciousness, and he started barking like a dog.”
@ThugnastyMMA #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/L0sBH4Vevs
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 17, 2025
Jean Silva Responds to Bryce Mitchell’s Demonic Accusations
Jean Silva believes Bryce Mitchell’s demonic dreams stem from fear.
www.sherdog.com
Silva and Mitchell are scheduled to fight at UFC 314 on April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The two already traded barbs at a promotional press conference, where Silva successfully started “F--k Bryce Mitchell” chants.
Mitchell, who is an avid flat-earther, is known for his absurd and often controversial opinions. “Thug Nasty” now claims he has been unable to get sound sleep since the press conference. According to Mitchell, demons appear in his dreams, who then turn into beautiful women and try to make him cheat on his wife. Mitchell also believes Silva has a satanic presence, as he started “barking like a dog” when the American said the name Jesus.
“Good morning y’all, I need all my Christian warriors to pray for me,” Mitchell said on social media. “Every single night since the day before the press conference, I’ve had demonic dreams, legions of demons are attacking me every single time I sleep and not one time have I seen any peaceful sleep since that day. These demons surround me, try to fight me and provoke me to anger, and then the dream will switch and they’ll send beautiful women and they’re trying to get me to lust, to cheat on my wife. Satan is using two of my weaknesses to try to expose the evil in my own heart, which is anger and lust. However, where I’m weak, the lord is strong.”
Responding to Mitchell, Silva said that those dreams stem from a fear to face him. As for the demons turning into women, “Lord” doesn’t think it should be an issue as long as Mitchell doesn’t have a problem with testosterone.
“Bryce, two things: These are not demons, it's just you being afraid to face me and second about the beautiful women, you have a hormone called testosterone and you probably have problems with it. Just be ready for April 12, because I will be.”
— Jean de Lord Silva (@Jeansilvamma96) March 18, 2025
Mitchell has alternated between wins and losses in his last four, most recently returning to the win column with a finish over Kron Gracie at UFC 310 this past December. Meanwhile, Silva comes off a first-round stoppage win over Melsik Baghdasaryan this past February, which was his fourth finish in as many UFC outings since debuting last year.
