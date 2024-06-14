  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Brooks vs. Chandler 3?

Could it happen? Brooks is calling for it and on a 6-fight win streak, albeit mostly against nobodies in small orgs. I'd rather see it then watch Oliveira either KO or sub Chandler again in R1 or R2.

Chandler made it abundantly clear that he'll no longer fight black fighters.

Something about him not wanting his kids to have the wrong idea.
 
Brooks would be lucky to make it off the prelims in a return to the UFC.

Shoot for the stars and hope to land among the clouds though I suppose.
 
Yeah, I really doubt they'll sign him again. But they're the same age (37) and honestly it's hard to say what would happen at this point. Chandler is still dangerous but fades fast. Brooks has done pretty decently after UFC/PFL but again his competition has been quite sketchy. I think it would be more interesting and less predictable than Charles finishing Chandler again. (Charles also beat Brooks in his short UFC tour). For some odd reason, Brooks seemed to have prime Chandler's number, kind of like Dennis Hallman and Matt Hughes, lol.
 
No way this fight is happening. Brooks had no name recognition.
 
Please tell me this is a joke. I know about his adopted kids, but still....
 
