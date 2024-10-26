Broken legs on the card

Watching Barnett pop his Achilles on that hard landing and RDA tear his ACL and knowing the extensive rehab involved with either of these injuries reminded me that the UFC is the only major professional league in the United States with essentially complete control of a sport that doesn't provide health insurance for its fighters.

The NBA, MLB, NFL all do it. Military, law enforcement, oil rig workers, any profession where people are expected to risk their lives, the employees get health insurance -- even after they leave the job.

It's the reason Evan Tanner tried to start a fighter's union and part of the reason Ngannou left for the PFL (outside of the $60 million dollars he's made since leaving).

Mark Coleman literally ruined his hips and couldn't walk and the UFC left him dead on the matt. Shane Carwin is living at the poverty line from meal to meal because of the medical bills and injuries he accumulated during his career. Stephan Bonnar should have had better health care to treat the obvious traumatic brain injury and chronic pain that he was living in. And these guys were at the apex of the sport. There's a mountain of guys underneath them who are unnoticed and swept into the gutter.

There are 578 fighters in the UFC, about half of whom are in the United States. Health insurance for young men in this age range is about $500 bucks a month. Back of the envelope math is that it would cost the UFC ~1.7 million a year to cover its entire roster. A fraction of that to provide health insurance in the foreign countries abroad where its not part of the national health service. Even if you wanted to get ambitious -- over the last 30 years, about 5000 people have fought in the UFC. Retroactive yearly coverage for everyone in the organization would be a fraction of a single pay-per-view, counting the advertising and gate.

But instead they offer the horse$hit olive branch that is the UFC PI. These guys need orthopedic surgeons and operating rooms, not a super accurate measurement of their body fat.

The UFC fighters need a union. But no high profile athlete will step up because if they're kicked out of the organization most don't realistically have alternative fight organizations to go into (the three backup options that exist suck for anyone other than Francis Ngannou: boxing, the PFL or exhibition matches with Jake Paul).

The recent $500 million anti trust suit the UFC lost may change some of this, but I suspect the main reason nothing's been done is because fans don't care and fighters are too divided. Perhaps having a former well spoken legend like GSP or Josh Barnett champion the cause would help. I'm not sure how to topple a giant, I just know that chronic medical expenses destroy most fighters once their time under the limelight is past.

It's a free country, I know, they choose to fight tough shit, sure, but I just think its shitty that a major corporation like TKO worth $20 billion dollars isn't held up to the same standard as the MLB, NHL, NBA or NFL. It would be nice to see the UFC finally have some accountability and actually take care of the people they're paying to risk their lives.
 
Ufc has health insurance, it’s one of the reasons why fighters pull out of fights far more often than they used to. The ufc pays for all medical issues from injuries sustained in training camp and fighting in the octagon. Why would they pay your health insurance when you’re no longer with the company and most likely fighting elsewhere?
 
UFC has health insurance. Close the thread.

The only sport that has health insurance for a lifetime is the MLB.

NFL only has health insurance for 5yrs after they retire, after that you’re fucked unless you saved your money.

Military you have health insurance but you have a certain amount of service.

You need to research here believing every sport offers insurance for their players after they retire, because most don’t.
 
Pierced7681 said:
Ufc has health insurance, it’s one of the reasons why fighters pull out of fights far more often than they used to. The ufc pays for all medical issues from injuries sustained in training camp and fighting in the octagon. Why would they pay your health insurance when you’re no longer with the company and most likely fighting elsewhere?
If you are fighting elsewhere, you should still maintain your coverage for any long-term injury sustained in the UFC for life- that's usually how comp works, and how it has worked for my back injury (that would be separate from a healthcare provider since it is comp). That wouldn't change if I went to another employer; neither would retirement healthcare. I get a healthcare with my pension for life after retirement regardless of whether I go to another employee before retirement.

So yes, the UFC should cover any long-term injuries like comp does and should give you post-retirement benefits. That's generally the way dangerous jobs like being a cop go in terms of injuries, so I don't see why the UFC couldn't do that. It's not like they can't afford it.

Even if they don't give you lifelong medical coverage for an injury like comp, they should at the least give retirement healthcare for anyone with a lengthy enough career.
 
That's not health insurance folks. That's having your medical bills covered during training or in the ring, but not after.

Serious injuries aren't acute. They're life long disabilities that need long term care. In the United States, this is massively expensive without health insurance.
 
volcom5 said:
UFC has health insurance. Close the thread.

The only sport that has health insurance for a lifetime is the MLB.

NFL only has health insurance for 5yrs after they retire, after that you’re fucked unless you saved your money.

Military you have health insurance but you have a certain amount of service.

You need to research here believing every sport offers insurance for their players after they retire, because most don’t.
Most government pension plans have provisions for lifelong healthcare, including city, county, federal. How much you have to pay depends on your years of service. Mine is basically free because of my years of service.
 
For the person above that was questioning the research. Below is what the other three major organizations offer, with options for continuation after retirement.

The UFC treats its fighters as independent contractors, which is basically telling them to go fuck themselves for their chronic injuries after they're done actively fighting. That's how the chronic disability and bankruptcy happen.

When a company has a monopoly, there is nothing outside of anti-trust federal regulation to stop it from doing whatever the hell it wants to its employees.
1729972331768.png
1729972371537.png1729972356597.png
1729972393941.png
 

joy2day said:
Most government pension plans have provisions for lifelong healthcare, including city, county, federal. How much you have to pay depends on your years of service. Mine is basically free because of my years of service.
That's the government, regular corporations don't do that. Sounds like we should have single payer or something like Europeans do.
 
Darragh said:
For the person above that was questioning the research. Below is what the other three major organizations offer, with options for continuation after retirement.

The UFC treats its fighters as independent contractors, which is basically telling them to go fuck themselves for their chronic injuries after they're done actively fighting.
It’s all in the details. Look at the time of investment these players have to put it into the sport.
 
volcom5 said:
It’s all in the details. Look at the time of investment these players have to put it into the sport.
They just need to give them W2s and treat them like employees like any corporation has to do for people that are employees and not independent contractors.

If they were actually independent contractors, then Ngannou should have been allowed to box or fight in the PFL without being kicked out of the UFC. Non compete clauses don't apply to independent contractors.

They are exploiting a tax loophole to take money from their fighters. It's not unexpected behavior from a corporation, but it is shitty.
 
Darragh said:
They just need to give them W2s and treat them like employees like any corporation has to do for people that are employees and not independent contractors.

If they were actually independent contractors, then Ngannou should have been allowed to box or fight in the PFL without being kicked out of the UFC.

They are exploiting a tax loophole to dick over their fighters.
Again, details. Look at the major sports you mentioned and see the criteria and requirements for them to acquire health insurance, the MLB is the minimalistic in terms of requirements, you just have to play one game for it to be activated.
 
I understand there are nuances in coverage plans and tiers of coverage. This is how health insurance works.

But it's not even an OPTION in the UFC because they're classified as independent contractors, not employees.
 
blaseblase said:
That's the government, regular corporations don't do that. Sounds like we should have single payer or something like Europeans do.
They don't do that anymore, they did at one time. Corporation jobs don't cause the damage that the UFC does, which is why it should be excepted. Comp pays lifelong medical benefits for permanent injuries regardless of whether it is corporate or government. As far as single payer system, that won't happen with the current political environment in the US. The Trumpy folks are still trying to get the Affordable Care Act repealed, which is a minimal version of universal healthcare.
 
Pierced7681 said:
Why would they pay your health insurance when you’re no longer with the company and most likely fighting elsewhere?
Because the injury occurred during the time of employment at the UFC, but the disability is lifelong.

Stephan Bonnar's traumatic brain injury didn't stop happening after the TUF 1 finale. Mark Coleman's hips didn't need to be replaced immediately after UFC 10.

Really fucking surprised how much pushback I'm getting on this.
 
I don't feel bad for the guys that jump around before or after a match. Why are you taking those chances to hurt yourself..... especially at the start of a match.... for any sport.
God damn morons.
 
Johnnie Walker's dumbness comes to mind but you and I know these are just two bizarre exceptions.

One could also argue that their acrobatics and theatrics are what make them popular enough to get the fights in the first place, but the more important point is that the vast majority of injuries are during training or in the ring. Chuck Liddell didn't get marble mouthed because he stubbed his toe on the dresser.
 
