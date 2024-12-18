Brock if he had trained MMA in Russia after college and stayed healthy, GOAT?

McSpikes said: Would have rather seen him develop some competent striking instead Click to expand...

All he would have needed was to get up to Khabib's level striking and he could have dominated fights on the ground alone. He already did dominate the ground his top control was invincible. He just needed to learn to overcome his phobia of getting punched and varied up his takedowns with chainwrestling, leg position and he could have been the monster 265 pound version of Khabib.Fighters with this kind of grappling are better when they don't take chances standing he just needed better striking defence and not to panic when getting hit change up his levels better with takedowns which doesn't take that long to learn.