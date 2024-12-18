Brock if he had trained MMA in Russia after college and stayed healthy, GOAT?

MarioLemieux

MarioLemieux

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Sep 8, 2024
Messages
735
Reaction score
1,930
His already had dominant top control and devasating ground and pound but if you paired with Sambo trips, leg position, and chain wrestling would have learned after colllege he would have been a force at HW.

finish-vs-mir-ufc-100.gif


1734539288551.png


1KRC.gif
1KRC.mp4


 
Last edited:
Brock is the perfect example of why not every top athlete can make it in fighting. Lots of things are different about MMA, like you get punched in the face. Not everyone can handle that.
 
VinceArch said:
All the size, skill and he couldn't take a punch.
Click to expand...
This isn't true though. His chin was monsterous he ate every punch Carwin threw, his only problem was inexpereince and shelling up when his opponent started to hit him.

If he had trained longer he would have have overcome this phobia, that's rookie stuff.
 
Would have rather seen him develop some competent striking instead
 
McSpikes said:
Would have rather seen him develop some competent striking instead
Click to expand...
All he would have needed was to get up to Khabib's level striking and he could have dominated fights on the ground alone. He already did dominate the ground his top control was invincible. He just needed to learn to overcome his phobia of getting punched and varied up his takedowns with chainwrestling, leg position and he could have been the monster 265 pound version of Khabib.

Fighters with this kind of grappling are better when they don't take chances standing he just needed better striking defence and not to panic when getting hit change up his levels better with takedowns which doesn't take that long to learn.
 
ricc505 said:
As much as I disliked Brock in UFC I have to say there is a difference in not liking being hit and not being able to take a punch.
Click to expand...
Yes. The dude surely could take a punch. The fight with Carwin proves that.

Bork was an amazing canadian athlete.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
Yes. The dude surely could take a punch. The fight with Carwin proves that.

Bork was an amazing canadian athlete.
Click to expand...
This has been debunked why repeat it? His chin was granite but his reaction to getting hit (which is psychological and a rookie trait) would have something he would have easily overcome if he stayed in the sport longer like most rookies.
 
He would have ragdolled Jones and his skinny noodle legs kind of sad he didn't fufill his potential. He just started too late.
 
VinceArch said:
All the size, skill and he couldn't take a punch.
Click to expand...
ive seen him survive a beating against carwin
one of the hardest punchers out there who finishes almost all his fights in round 1

so if you think brock cant take a punch
what about the others that gets finished
 
MarioLemieux said:
This has been debunked why repeat it? His chin was granite but his reaction to getting hit (which is psychological and a rookie trait) would have something he would have easily overcome if he stayed in the sport longer like most rookies.
Click to expand...
so your actually saying he could take a punch
but he has a rookie trait

so is it like matt brown getting kicked in the midsection by erick silva
reacting bad?
pretty sure matt brown at that time is already a veteran
 
People give Brock a lot of shit for his inability to take a punch, yet he ate some bombs from heavy hitters. He didn't know how to handle getting swarmed on, and would turtle up... but I almost guarantee if he had more striking training before jumping in, that wouldn't have been an issue.

People learn how to deal with getting hit, no reason he wouldn't have.
 
When Cain destroyed Brock, he was at about the same point in his MMA career- it wasn't a situation where Brock was new and Cain was experienced. Brock just wasn't that good.
 
mma is so great because you can't fake it. it's why someone like rogan, who would have loved to have been an mma fighter, couldn't make it. someone like brock did okay due for the most part because of his size, strength, and wrestling skill. once brock had to display aspects of being an mma fighter, he deteriorated.
 
We already had that. His name was Aleksandr Karelin.
And yes, GOAT.

[<cena1}
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,869
Messages
56,674,647
Members
175,342
Latest member
bones78

Share this page

Back
Top