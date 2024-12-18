Brock if he had trained MMA in Russia after college and stayed healthy, GOAT?

MarioLemieux
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Sep 8, 2024
- Messages
- 735
- Reaction score
- 1,930
This isn't true though. His chin was monsterous he ate every punch Carwin threw, his only problem was inexpereince and shelling up when his opponent started to hit him.
All he would have needed was to get up to Khabib's level striking and he could have dominated fights on the ground alone. He already did dominate the ground his top control was invincible. He just needed to learn to overcome his phobia of getting punched and varied up his takedowns with chainwrestling, leg position and he could have been the monster 265 pound version of Khabib.Would have rather seen him develop some competent striking instead
Yes. The dude surely could take a punch. The fight with Carwin proves that.As much as I disliked Brock in UFC I have to say there is a difference in not liking being hit and not being able to take a punch.
This has been debunked why repeat it? His chin was granite but his reaction to getting hit (which is psychological and a rookie trait) would have something he would have easily overcome if he stayed in the sport longer like most rookies.Yes. The dude surely could take a punch. The fight with Carwin proves that.
Bork was an amazing canadian athlete.
ive seen him survive a beating against carwin
so your actually saying he could take a punchThis has been debunked why repeat it? His chin was granite but his reaction to getting hit (which is psychological and a rookie trait) would have something he would have easily overcome if he stayed in the sport longer like most rookies.
Yeah all the training in the world wasn't going to keep him from leaving a trail of piss from the locker room to the cage.