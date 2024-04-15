British Actress Refuses to Comply!

Damo321
Some old British actress bird from Ted Lasso gets upset when a male photographer asks her to show some thigh meat at a fancy awards event, could have been worse IMO….. …discuss…
Olivier Awards presenter Hannah Waddingham was applauded by onlookers after she called out a photographer who apparently asked her to "show leg".
In a video posted by a fan on X, the photographer's remarks are inaudible but Waddingham said: "Oh my God, you'd never say that to a man, my friend."
She threatened to move on if they continued in that vein, adding: "Don't say 'show me leg.' No."
The incident took place ahead of the prestigious theatre awards on Sunday.
Waddingham continued to discuss the issue with the photographer as she walked from the red carpet to the Royal Albert Hall, where the event took place.
