British Actress Refuses to Comply!

Damo321

Damo321

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Aug 15, 2019
Messages
1,138
Reaction score
2,409
Some old British actress bird from Ted Lasso gets upset when a male photographer asks her to show some thigh meat at a fancy awards event, could have been worse IMO….. …discuss…

www.bbc.co.uk

Hannah Waddingham: Oliviers host tells off photographer over 'show leg' request

The star objected to a photographer at the Olivier awards who apparently asked her to "show leg".
www.bbc.co.uk

Olivier Awards presenter Hannah Waddingham was applauded by onlookers after she called out a photographer who apparently asked her to "show leg".
In a video posted by a fan on X, the photographer's remarks are inaudible but Waddingham said: "Oh my God, you'd never say that to a man, my friend."
She threatened to move on if they continued in that vein, adding: "Don't say 'show me leg.' No."
The incident took place ahead of the prestigious theatre awards on Sunday.
Waddingham continued to discuss the issue with the photographer as she walked from the red carpet to the Royal Albert Hall, where the event took place.
 
Same woman who played the Shame Nun in GoT.



Also nice body underneath the Nun outfit.
 

Attachments

  • hannah-in-not-going-out-v0-9ovz21n2j7qa1.png
    hannah-in-not-going-out-v0-9ovz21n2j7qa1.png
    268.5 KB · Views: 0
Okay.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Pliny Pete
Jesse Jane Dead At 43
4 5 6
Replies
118
Views
6K
Legumes
Legumes

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,358
Messages
55,415,630
Members
174,765
Latest member
ThroughTheDakr

Share this page

Back
Top