Jesse Jane Dead At 43

And dont act like you dont know who she is


b445d43030bf439ba8d7ba2c0762e648_md.jpg


Jesse Jane -- a well-known porn star from the 2000s -- has died alongside her boyfriend, who also passed away, and it sounds like their death is drug-related ... TMZ has learned.


Law enforcement sources tell us the famed adult film actress was found dead at a home Wednesday in Moore, OK -- where we're told police responded to this residence on a welfare check ... and when they got there, our sources say officers discovered both Jesse and her boyfriend, Brett Hasenmueller, deceased.


Jesse was one of the biggest porn stars in her day -- she started out with Digital Playground in 2002 ... and shortly thereafter, started to make appearances on Showtime's 'Family Business' -- and from there, her career in the industry took off.


She starred in a number of well-known adult films and adult film series -- including the 'Pirates' flicks ... notably the sequel in "Pirates II: Stagnetti's Revenge," which reportedly cost around $8 million to make and is considered one of the most expensive pornos to date.

Eventually, Jesse made her way over to Playboy ... serving as a host for a popular live show called 'Night Calls,' and even hosting Playboy TV's 'Naughty Amateur Home Videos'


Jesse became a huge fixture in the porn world -- she hosted several award shows, including the AVN Awards multiple times, and she launched successful sex toy lines as well.


Outside of adult entertainment ... Jesse made some appearances in mainstream films as well, including 'Starsky & Hutch,' a guest role on 'Entourage,' and even an appearance on 'The Bad Girls Club.' In 2009, she was part of a CNBC doc called 'Porn: Business of Pleasure' -- which showed what her life was like behind the scenes, and away from cameras.

Bummer, RIP.

I wonder which is lower, the life expectancy of a porn star or pro wrestler?
Depends on the era.

90s and early 2000a pro wrestlers dropped like flies.

Wrestling cleaned itself up quite a bit since the Benoit murders.
 


"Do you ever take drugs so that you can have sex without crying..."

Sarah Silverman is polarizing, but I remember when she did this and it stuck with me. Porn is a pretty gross, self destructive career pursuit for most that get into that line of work.
 
Oh, I know of her...

Think she had substance abuse problems from way back. There were videos of her falling over drunk in the streets in broad daylight and stuff. I'm sort of getting the sense this is a common problem in the porn industry...
 
Nooooooooooooooooooooo!

Fentynal strikes again.
 
Oh, I know of her...

Think she had substance abuse problems from way back. There were videos of her falling over drunk in the streets in broad daylight and stuff. I'm sort of getting the sense this is a common problem in the porn industry...
Yes yurizan beltran was another pill death lots of pill poppers and meth use from porn stars.
 
Bummer, RIP.

I wonder which is lower, the life expectancy of a porn star or pro wrestler?
Porn star. Easily. Every year dozens die from suicide, disease or drug overdoses. Most in their 20's. It's a sick industry that coasts on making stupid amounts of money. They're not even regulated by any governing body, despite a constant spread of STD's, a few serious HIV outbreaks, and rampant drug abuse and death. Those tax dollars they produce give them a pass. Not even pro sports leagues get that kind of red carpet treatment from the government.
 
That sucks, I wasn’t familiar with her but always sucks when someone has addiction and because of her profession, which everyone enjoys, people will look down on her even more than someone in a “regular” vanilla job… even though she probably made much more money than most people in those jobs
 
That sucks, I wasn’t familiar with her but always sucks when someone has addiction and because of her profession, which everyone enjoys, people will look down on her even more than someone in a “regular” vanilla job… even though she probably made much more money than most people in those jobs
the hatred towards sex workers in general is gross. lots of people have addiction issues. it seems like a tragedy to me, not something to gloat about
 
Sad story of a pretty girl that went down the wrong path. Honestly never heard of her before this post. Of course I've seen my share of this type of media, just have no idea who any of these people are.
 
They don’t even get paid that much. I think with onlyfans, a lot of girls don’t have to go the porn route and will make more.
 
That sucks, I wasn’t familiar with her but always sucks when someone has addiction and because of her profession, which everyone enjoys, people will look down on her even more than someone in a “regular” vanilla job… even though she probably made much more money than most people in those jobs
This is one of the problems with it all. Money doesn't trump everything, including your dignity and piece of mind. It is why many fall into that line of work, and really mess themselves up.
 
