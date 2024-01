Porn Star Jesse Jane Dead at 43 After Apparent Overdose with Boyfriend Adult film actress Jesse Jane was found dead in Moore, Oklahoma Wednesday.

And dont act like you dont know who she is Jesse Jane -- a well-known porn star from the 2000s -- has died alongside her boyfriend, who also passed away, and it sounds like their death is drug-related ... TMZ has learned.Law enforcement sources tell us the famed adult film actress was found dead at a home Wednesday in Moore, OK -- where we're told police responded to this residence on a welfare check ... and when they got there, our sources say officers discovered both Jesse and her boyfriend,, deceased.Jesse was one of the biggest porn stars in her day -- she started out with Digital Playground in 2002 ... and shortly thereafter, started to make appearances on Showtime's 'Family Business' -- and from there, her career in the industry took off.She starred in a number of well-known adult films and adult film series -- including the 'Pirates' flicks ... notably the sequel in "Pirates II: Stagnetti's Revenge," which reportedly cost around $8 million to make and is considered one of the most expensive pornos to date.Eventually, Jesse made her way over to Playboy ... serving as a host for a popular live show called 'Night Calls,' and even hosting Playboy TV's 'Naughty Amateur Home Videos'Jesse became a huge fixture in the porn world -- she hosted several award shows, including the AVN Awards multiple times, and she launched successful sex toy lines as well.Outside of adult entertainment ... Jesse made some appearances in mainstream films as well, including 'Starsky & Hutch,' a guest role on 'Entourage,' and even an appearance on 'The Bad Girls Club.' In 2009, she was part of a CNBC doc called 'Porn: Business of Pleasure' -- which showed what her life was like behind the scenes, and away from cameras.