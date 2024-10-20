Brendan probably has CTE and helped give Carwin CTE ...says Carwin cant hold a job now





So Brendan has a rep for embellishing or even lying so take it with a grain of salt

But in this video he claims the two used to regularly knock eachother silly to the point they were either throwing up in their cars afterwards or couldnt find their way home.



Brendan claims Carwin now cannot hold a job as an engineer and is struggling to put food on the table because hes so punch drunk. Hes now a bouncer at a bar



Schaub started sobbing on his show over this and wants Dana to pay him $15m in ducked wages