Media Brendan Allen: I should fight for the title next, Chimaev/Whittaker needs to face Caio

“Ideally speaking, if I go out there and beat Imavov in his hometown, in front of his people, I will have checked every single box except for one: to fight for the title,
and there’s nothing I can really do overnight to check the one other box, which is (social media) followers. I don’t know. That’s not my jam. On a fighting level,
I think I’ve done every single thing to be number one."

“No matter who wins between Whittaker and Chimaev, I feel like that’s a fight for Caio. As I think Caio said he wants one more if he can’t get the belt. I think that’s
a great fight because he beats either one of them. While my ultimate goal would be to fight whoever is for the belt next, which I think is Sean and Dricus. Fight the
winner of that, then I would be looking to defend against Caio because he would be next in line at that same time. That’s where it is. New blood. I’m the new blood."

"There’s a lot of good arguments to be made. The only negative is the followers. Everyone knows when I come to fight, I come to fight. Win or lose, I’m going to put
on a fight. You’re going to know you’re in a fight unless you catch me, and that’s the only way I think guys can beat me is to catch me. That can happen to anyone
and that’s the reason I always say to everyone I don’t control the outcome. If I do my job on Saturday I think I have a great argument."
 
He would have had a stronger case had he said he wanted Sean next regardless if he had the belt or not to get that loss back, then to fight for the title.
 
He's going to need to win 2 more at least. which is crazy they are giving him a 9 fight road to the title but that's what it is.
 
The winner of Khamzat v Whittaker will be wanting a title shot. If Khamzat wins they'll love that, they can do a big event in Abu Dhabi
 
