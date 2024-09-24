



“Ideally speaking, if I go out there and beat Imavov in his hometown, in front of his people, I will have checked every single box except for one: to fight for the title,

and there’s nothing I can really do overnight to check the one other box, which is (social media) followers. I don’t know. That’s not my jam. On a fighting level,

I think I’ve done every single thing to be number one."



“No matter who wins between Whittaker and Chimaev, I feel like that’s a fight for Caio. As I think Caio said he wants one more if he can’t get the belt. I think that’s

a great fight because he beats either one of them. While my ultimate goal would be to fight whoever is for the belt next, which I think is Sean and Dricus. Fight the

winner of that, then I would be looking to defend against Caio because he would be next in line at that same time. That’s where it is. New blood. I’m the new blood."



"There’s a lot of good arguments to be made. The only negative is the followers. Everyone knows when I come to fight, I come to fight. Win or lose, I’m going to put

on a fight. You’re going to know you’re in a fight unless you catch me, and that’s the only way I think guys can beat me is to catch me. That can happen to anyone

and that’s the reason I always say to everyone I don’t control the outcome. If I do my job on Saturday I think I have a great argument."