News Breaking!!! Peniseseseses

lsa

lsa

Dog Lover
Pink Belt
Joined
Jun 18, 2006
Messages
71,010
Reaction score
97,766
Got damn...
I am kinda impressed.

"English doctors discover man with three penises – suffering from a rare disease British doctors have discovered two extra penises on a deceased 78-year-old English man who had donated his body for research before his death. The doctors discovered that the two extra penises were hidden inside the scrotum and were about 3.5 centimeters long. They found that the man is the second patient in history to suffer from a rare disease called 'triphallia'."

Here is a picture of a cat
iu
 
Poor cat has no balls!
 
  • Sad
Reactions: lsa
3.5 centimeters?

So not only does he have more dicks than me but they're also bigger?

<WhitmanDefeat>
 
  • Sad
Reactions: lsa
