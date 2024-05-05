GoT is great until they ran out of material from the author and just started winging it for the last three series... then it was a big letdownTwo more I want to start watching
The Soprano's
Game of Thrones
Should be interesting to see what happens when his family especially his DEA brother-in Law finds out what he's up to.Watched it after it was all over in the course of about two weeks. Hell of a story and very well made. Worth all the hype.
Just start watching show today and just got done season 1 episode 6 and pretty good so far.
Hank is a Sherdogger through and through.Should be interesting to see what happens when his family especially his DEA brother-in Law finds out what he's up to.
I stopped right around that point when I moved, and I wasn't really into it. Then a couple years later it was all anyone was talking about, so I started it back up from that point. It's absolute fire from that point on.I watched a season and a half I think then gave up on it , didn't like it . Eldest loved it though.
I just watched better call Saul and breaking bad recently in the last few months.Two more I want to start watching
