Just start watching show today and just got done season 1 episode 6 and pretty good so far.
 
Watched it after it was all over in the course of about two weeks. Hell of a story and very well made. Worth all the hype.
 
I watched a season and a half I think then gave up on it , didn't like it . Eldest loved it though.
 
Tone C said:
I watched a season and a half I think then gave up on it , didn't like it . Eldest loved it though.
Click to expand...
I stopped right around that point when I moved, and I wasn't really into it. Then a couple years later it was all anyone was talking about, so I started it back up from that point. It's absolute fire from that point on.
 
MLarson said:
Two more I want to start watching
The Sopranos
Game of Thrones
Click to expand...
I just watched better call Saul and breaking bad recently in the last few months.

Loved both of them.

Sopranos is next for me.
 
