Brandon Moreno Unveils Custom Aztec-Themed Fight Shorts for Showdown with Amir Albazi!

Alright, Sherbums, Moreno’s bringing some serious heat this weekend, and I’m not just talking about his fight game. He’s got these insane, custom Aztec-themed shorts for his showdown with Amir Albazi. The designs are a tribute to his heritage, with Aztec motifs that make these shorts a whole new level of fight gear.


This isn’t just a style statement; it’s Moreno paying homage to his roots and showing up with serious pride in his culture. Think about it: we’ve seen Moreno grow from the scrappy “Baby Assassin” to a legit champion, and now he’s showing the world where he came from. That Aztec inspiration doesn’t just look cool—it’s symbolic, reminding everyone that he’s got the heart and fight of a warrior.

Who else is hyped to see Moreno go full Aztec warrior?
 
Nice shorts, lets hope Moreno doesnt fight like a dumbass only spamming overhands.
 
