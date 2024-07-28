Boycotting PPV ... WILL NOT WASTE $80+ AGAIN ... Unless

I am tired of "paid sparring," lack of cajones/effort, as well as blatant quits + early ref stoppages. I am tired of media and entertainment, but no actual fighter shows up TO FIGHT and TO FINISH.

HEAVYWEIGHT

Jon Jones

Stipe Miocic

Tom Aspinall

LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

Alex Pereira

Jiri Procházka

Magomed Ankalaev

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis

Khamzat Chimaev

WELTERWEIGHT

Jack Della Maddalena

Shavkat Rakhmonov

LIGHTWEIGHT

Islam Makhachev

Charles Olivera

Armen Tsarykyan

Max Holloway

FEATHERWEIGHT

Ilia Topuria

Max Holloway

Arnold Allen

Calvin Kattar

BANTAMWEIGHT

Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili

Corey Sandhagan

FLYWEIGHT

Alexandre Pantoja

Brandon Moreno

Corey Sandhagan

Honestly, last night's sickening card rubbed me the wrong way. (Many other fights have also, we've all been rubbed the wrong way, but last night was the end of an era for me.)

I've typically bought almost every UFC Fight but no more.

In looking at the current UFC roster, there is almost no one who inspires me to spend $80+ anymore.

For that reason, I will no longer be spending my PPV money on any fight ... unless they include the following proven fighters,

The rest are cans to me, beaten too many times, or with no exciting style or perceived real potential.

Will not pay to watch anymore. My ESPN-Plus subscription (a form of payment, already) should be sufficient.

For me to "pay" extra, a fighter needs to BE extra.

PS: This is not "fighter bashing" — it's my right, as the paying customer, to reassess what I am willing to pay for and what I am not.

Me personally, I never want to see any "points fighter" — I want to see a finisher.

Dude may not get the finish, but you can feel in your bones he's looking for it.

Fighters who consistently fail ...

Fighters who sull-up and "wait for a ref stoppages" ...

Fighters who make me feel like they are "sparring" ... rather than seriously "trying to win" ...

I will no longer buy a PPV Event if they are headlining.

Only will pay to see real prospects, who really are capable, and who fight until the last.