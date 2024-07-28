Boycotting PPV ... WILL NOT WASTE $80+ AGAIN ... Unless

IronGolem007
Po Atan
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Nov 24, 2022
- Messages
- 4,262
- Reaction score
- 8,879
Honestly, last night's sickening card rubbed me the wrong way. (Many other fights have also, we've all been rubbed the wrong way, but last night was the end of an era for me.)
I've typically bought almost every UFC Fight but no more.
For that reason, I will no longer be spending my PPV money on any fight ... unless they include the following proven fighters,
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
HEAVYWEIGHT
Will not pay to watch anymore. My ESPN-Plus subscription (a form of payment, already) should be sufficient.
For me to "pay" extra, a fighter needs to BE extra.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT
Will not pay to watch anymore. My ESPN-Plus subscription (a form of payment, already) should be sufficient.
For me to "pay" extra, a fighter needs to BE extra.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Will not pay to watch anymore. My ESPN-Plus subscription (a form of payment, already) should be sufficient.
For me to "pay" extra, a fighter needs to BE extra.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
WELTERWEIGHT
Will not pay to watch anymore. My ESPN-Plus subscription (a form of payment, already) should be sufficient.
For me to "pay" extra, a fighter needs to BE extra.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
LIGHTWEIGHT
Will not pay to watch anymore. My ESPN-Plus subscription (a form of payment, already) should be sufficient.
For me to "pay" extra, a fighter needs to BE extra.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
FEATHERWEIGHT
Will not pay to watch anymore. My ESPN-Plus subscription (a form of payment, already) should be sufficient.
For me to "pay" extra, a fighter needs to BE extra
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
BANTAMWEIGHT
Will not pay to watch anymore. My ESPN-Plus subscription (a form of payment, already) should be sufficient.
For me to "pay" extra, a fighter needs to BE extra.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
FLYWEIGHT
Will not pay to watch anymore. My ESPN-Plus subscription (a form of payment, already) should be sufficient.
For me to "pay" extra, a fighter needs to BE extra.
PS: This is not "fighter bashing" — it's my right, as the paying customer, to reassess what I am willing to pay for and what I am not.
Me personally, I never want to see any "points fighter" — I want to see a finisher.
Dude may not get the finish, but you can feel in your bones he's looking for it.
Fighters who consistently fail ...
Fighters who sull-up and "wait for a ref stoppages" ...
Fighters who make me feel like they are "sparring" ... rather than seriously "trying to win" ...
I will no longer buy a PPV Event if they are headlining.
Only will pay to see real prospects, who really are capable, and who really try until the last.
I've typically bought almost every UFC Fight but no more.
- I am tired of "paid sparring," lack of cajones/effort, as well as blatant quits + early ref stoppages.
- I am tired of media and entertainment, but no actual fighter shows up TO FIGHT and TO FINISH.
For that reason, I will no longer be spending my PPV money on any fight ... unless they include the following proven fighters,
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
HEAVYWEIGHT
- Jon Jones
- Stipe Miocic
- Tom Aspinall
Will not pay to watch anymore. My ESPN-Plus subscription (a form of payment, already) should be sufficient.
For me to "pay" extra, a fighter needs to BE extra.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT
- Alex Pereira
- Jiri Procházka
- Magomed Ankalaev
Will not pay to watch anymore. My ESPN-Plus subscription (a form of payment, already) should be sufficient.
For me to "pay" extra, a fighter needs to BE extra.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
MIDDLEWEIGHT
- Israel Adesanya
- Dricus du Plessis
- Khamzat Chimaev
Will not pay to watch anymore. My ESPN-Plus subscription (a form of payment, already) should be sufficient.
For me to "pay" extra, a fighter needs to BE extra.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
WELTERWEIGHT
- Jack Della Maddalena
- Shavkat Rakhmonov
Will not pay to watch anymore. My ESPN-Plus subscription (a form of payment, already) should be sufficient.
For me to "pay" extra, a fighter needs to BE extra.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
LIGHTWEIGHT
- Islam Makhachev
- Charles Olivera
- Armen Tsarykyan patient you been you think of a dozen
- Max Holloway
Will not pay to watch anymore. My ESPN-Plus subscription (a form of payment, already) should be sufficient.
For me to "pay" extra, a fighter needs to BE extra.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
FEATHERWEIGHT
- Ilia Topuria
- Max Holloway
- Arnold Allen
- Calvin Kattar
Will not pay to watch anymore. My ESPN-Plus subscription (a form of payment, already) should be sufficient.
For me to "pay" extra, a fighter needs to BE extra
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
BANTAMWEIGHT
- Sean O'Malley
- Merab Dvalishvili
- Corey Sandhagan
Will not pay to watch anymore. My ESPN-Plus subscription (a form of payment, already) should be sufficient.
For me to "pay" extra, a fighter needs to BE extra.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
FLYWEIGHT
- Alexandre Pantoja
- Brandon Moreno
- Corey Sandhagan
Will not pay to watch anymore. My ESPN-Plus subscription (a form of payment, already) should be sufficient.
For me to "pay" extra, a fighter needs to BE extra.
PS: This is not "fighter bashing" — it's my right, as the paying customer, to reassess what I am willing to pay for and what I am not.
Me personally, I never want to see any "points fighter" — I want to see a finisher.
Dude may not get the finish, but you can feel in your bones he's looking for it.
Fighters who consistently fail ...
Fighters who sull-up and "wait for a ref stoppages" ...
Fighters who make me feel like they are "sparring" ... rather than seriously "trying to win" ...
I will no longer buy a PPV Event if they are headlining.
Only will pay to see real prospects, who really are capable, and who really try until the last.