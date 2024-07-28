Boycotting PPV ... WILL NOT WASTE $80+ AGAIN ... Unless

Honestly, last night's sickening card rubbed me the wrong way. (Many other fights have also, we've all been rubbed the wrong way, but last night was the end of an era for me.)

I've typically bought almost every UFC Fight but no more.
  1. I am tired of "paid sparring," lack of cajones/effort, as well as blatant quits + early ref stoppages.
  2. I am tired of media and entertainment, but no actual fighter shows up TO FIGHT and TO FINISH.
In looking at the current UFC roster, there is almost no one who inspires me to spend $80+ anymore.
For that reason, I will no longer be spending my PPV money on any fight ... unless they include the following proven fighters,

HEAVYWEIGHT
  • Jon Jones
  • Stipe Miocic
  • Tom Aspinall
LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT
  • Alex Pereira
  • Jiri Procházka
  • Magomed Ankalaev
MIDDLEWEIGHT
  • Israel Adesanya
  • Dricus du Plessis
  • Khamzat Chimaev
WELTERWEIGHT
  • Jack Della Maddalena
  • Shavkat Rakhmonov
LIGHTWEIGHT
  • Islam Makhachev
  • Charles Olivera
  • Armen Tsarykyan patient you been you think of a dozen
  • Max Holloway
FEATHERWEIGHT
  • Ilia Topuria
  • Max Holloway
  • Arnold Allen
  • Calvin Kattar
BANTAMWEIGHT
  • Sean O'Malley
  • Merab Dvalishvili
  • Corey Sandhagan
FLYWEIGHT
  • Alexandre Pantoja
  • Brandon Moreno
  • Corey Sandhagan
PS: This is not "fighter bashing" — it's my right, as the paying customer, to reassess what I am willing to pay for and what I am not.

Me personally, I never want to see any "points fighter" — I want to see a finisher.
Dude may not get the finish, but you can feel in your bones he's looking for it.

Fighters who consistently fail ...
Fighters who sull-up and "wait for a ref stoppages" ...
Fighters who make me feel like they are "sparring" ... rather than seriously "trying to win" ...

I will no longer buy a PPV Event if they are headlining.

Only will pay to see real prospects, who really are capable, and who really try until the last.
 
