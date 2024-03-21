Have noticed this happening as it really does feel like a new generation and layout/decor of the rings are taking on a much darker tones and appearance. Between the marketing for Usyk v Chisora and the promo style for misfits it seems to be taking on a more unhinged darker cultural tone. Ironically Usyk vs Chisora was the Halloween fight.



I don't think I'm just imagining it. I tended to think of 70 to 90 era of boxing as bright, fun colours. The 2000s came across as blue in design generally reflecting the europeanisation of the sport, quite a conservative tone for an era which some viewed itself as a chess game using the firsts as it was mostly dominated by eastern Europe and Mayweather.



Now idk it takes on more of a bad boy appeal and guys like Jake and his problem child motto seems to be embracing the scene as a sport for misfits (no pun.) There is even this open carelessness, an anarchic way they are just allowing fighters from other sports to hop in and hop out of the ring. There is less focus on pure boxing and often, unflattering, brawling is being encouraged. It really became noticeable during the pandemic in those dark empty arena but it seems the over all tone has remained. Tattoos have become normalised. The way the HW clashes are being thrown around is also mirroring this chaos. It took Wlad most his career to recover from the Brewster loss. Joshua get KO'd clean, wins one fight and we just forget it and move on. Fury v Ngannou would have been disastrous in the previous decade, but now we're colectively like ''yes clap clap carry on''



2020s darkness





2000s blues





1990s reds

