How does Usyk v Joshua 3 play out

Same again or Joshua has improved?
Personally I think Joshua is finding his mojo against less than stellar opposition but who knows, remains to be seen,
Contrarily, maybe Ruiz rattled him and threw him off his game going in against Usyk. Ruiz is a solid boxer and it showcased the limitations of relying on size. There must have been some mental scarring present in Joshua going in against Usyk, something he seems to be trying to life by going for it.
Aside from us nutwits getting roped in by hype I'm not sure what the Nganno win says.
