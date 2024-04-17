How does Usyk v Joshua 3 play out

Same again or Joshua has improved?

Personally I think Joshua is finding his mojo against less than stellar opposition but who knows, remains to be seen,

Contrarily, maybe Ruiz rattled him and threw him off his game going in against Usyk. Ruiz is a solid boxer and it showcased the limitations of relying on size. There must have been some mental scarring present in Joshua going in against Usyk, something he seems to be trying to life by going for it.

Aside from us nutwits getting roped in by hype I'm not sure what the Nganno win says.
 
If Usyk soundly defeats him again I could see AJ retiring or taking one last farewell fight afterwards and retiring.

No matter what I think Usyk beats him if the trilogy fight takes place.
 
probably looks the same. Close but a clear win for usyk. I doubt usyks sticks around long after the fury fight and no one wants to see this for a 3rd time. Joshua vs fury is the only fight we need to see
 
there's no point to it. there was zero controversy in those fights, other than AJ's horrific speech after the second fight.

usyk needs to spank fury and retire. then AJ and fury can fight each other.
 
I think a trilogy fight would be closer because Joshua has visibly improved since and Usyk has aged even more. At the same time styles make fights. This fight likely won't happen. Usyk will fight Fury at least once and then probably retire.
 
but it was the speech of all time
 
Less close than 2 closer than 1.

There is no reason for Usyk to take this fight though. He has absolutley nothing to gain from it. Usyks retiring soon so even if AJ has a belt it makes more sense for him to fight other people. Cause right now Usyk has beaten like 4 people at HW.
 
Are AJs improvements more because the quality of opponent he's faced isn't nearly as high or do you think he's found something new in himself as a boxer?
Perhaps a bit of both
 
I've noticed that he's gotten better at picking his shots and now when he fights southpaws he's properly lining them up (lead foot dominance) for the right hand. Overall though, yeah, I'd say a bit of both. Ben Davison & Lee Wylie have helped Joshua develop more. They've been a great team so far.
 
AJ said in a recent interview he plans on retiring in 2 years. Obviously few words carry less weight than fighters prognosticating their own retirement but make of that what you will.
 
A.J vs Fury we had deserved to see damn long ago cos Fury talking alone.
A.J vs Usyk 3 : I don't mind, I had be more happy to see this rather than long delays and boring talks about Fury vs Usyk. Excuses, clauses, delays etc....
 
I noticed he pivots more in his placement. He is better at teeing off than he was but I have seen nothing thus far to suggest he isn't just picking off stationary targets. I don't think he could land like that on Ruiz or Usyk.
 
Yeah AJ is just more comfortable now. Looks like he has finally shaked off that fear of getting hurt.
He looked really good in the 2nd Usyk loss. He was hurting Usyk to the body. He just needed to stay in the exchanges longer and really utilize is size & strength advantage.
This is arguably the best version of AJ now. Usyk is way outsized in this era of HW. Hes also at the end of his career. He lacks the power at HW that allows older HWs to stick around and be competitive. Plus Tyson could take a lot out of an already older Usyk.

I changed my tune and wouldn't mind seeing a third fight. AJ has earned it the hard way. Would like to see him get rewarded. But I also couldn't blame Usyk for retiring after Fury win lose or draw.
I would favor AJ at this point though.
 
I'd probably favor AJ simply given Usyk's age and how good AJ has looked.

But we will never see the 3rd fight so it doesn't matter.
 
it looks like the first 2 fights - Usyk winning decisions that are closer on points than they should be.
AJ is not adept at facing dudes who move as much as Usyk.
 
I'm not buying that Aj has improved just yet. He looked improved because Ngannou is an amateur and offered 0 resistance. First time he gets clobbered, he'll turn into the same old guy.

That said, I thought the rematch was a lot closer than some people did, he improved on the performance in the first fight I supposed he could do better in a 3rd. Not sure I'd pick him to win.
 
It wasn't just the Ngannou fight. He showed technical improvements against Wallin as well. If he does revert back to questioning himself after he gets cracked though I wouldn't be surprised. Psychological issues are the hardest to fix.
 
Yeah. I think Usyk has another fight or two. The fight fans really want to see is Fury vs Joshua. Not only would Joshua beat him he'd become the first man to stop him. That's my prediction.
 
yeah i've always felt like joshua is all wrong for fury. he's a big puncher, certainly hits hard enough to put your lights out with one shot, but he isn't as sloppy as wilder. wilder spent his fury fights mostly throwing stupid shit, but the few times he actually threw clean punches, he knocked fury down.

AJ of course can get clobbered, that's always an option with him... but if this fight ever happens, my money's on joshua.
 
I used to believe that Fury would beat Joshua but not anymore. There's a reason he hasn't been keen on that fight. He's found ways to avoid it for years.
 
