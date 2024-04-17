How does Usyk v Joshua 3 play out

Kovalev's Man Bag said: I think a trilogy fight would be closer because Joshua has visibly improved since and Usyk has aged even more. At the same time styles make fights. This fight likely won't happen. Usyk will fight Fury at least once and then probably retire. Click to expand...

Yeah AJ is just more comfortable now. Looks like he has finally shaked off that fear of getting hurt.He looked really good in the 2nd Usyk loss. He was hurting Usyk to the body. He just needed to stay in the exchanges longer and really utilize is size & strength advantage.This is arguably the best version of AJ now. Usyk is way outsized in this era of HW. Hes also at the end of his career. He lacks the power at HW that allows older HWs to stick around and be competitive. Plus Tyson could take a lot out of an already older Usyk.I changed my tune and wouldn't mind seeing a third fight. AJ has earned it the hard way. Would like to see him get rewarded. But I also couldn't blame Usyk for retiring after Fury win lose or draw.I would favor AJ at this point though.