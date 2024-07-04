  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Social Boxer Ryan Garcia goes on a super unhinged Racist Rant *Trigger Warning*

Be warned its supper triggering and racist.
Yes its real its not a troll post, A.I, or a joke. Ryan Garcia really is a legit
racist & Maybe need some psychiatric help.




wow what a way to tarnish your rep. For all you guys who campaigned behind this man
when he clearly in the wrong well this is on you guys... this is what you helped create.
<6>Hes about to kick off some ish in LA
 
<31>see thats the problem in general with people being MAGA you dont know if someone is
legit a closeted racist/ bigot or are if they are legit crazy.... every person i know personally that turned into a trumpster
are now unhinged .
 
Damn. That shit will definitely get you cancelled but but he may even end up getting shot over that shit. That’s almost as bad as saying something bad about Islam (the religion, not the fighter) in a European country.
 
He must’ve recently got recommended Johnny Rebel songs on YouTube as well.

Ah-ha-ha, very funny YouTube

I hope Haney doesn’t use this to duck the rematch when Garcia comes back for his W.
 
Blayt7hh said:
Who is that?
A boxer
nhbbear said:
Damn. That shit will definitely get you cancelled but but he may even end up getting shot over that shit. That’s almost as bad as saying something bad about Islam (the religion, not the fighter) in a European country.
this guy just started beef with Blacks jews muslims etc etc. theres already tension in LA between Black and brown. from the streets to inside prison.
the jewish community are well connected and can possibly blacklist ryan or make business harder, and the muslims DO NOT FCK AROUND with they religion. the last thing Ryan needs is a radical or extremist getting offended and going to one of ryans fights. If im ryans publicist im saying he has mental problems and is going to get help ASAP.
 
WokeWarrior said:
A boxer

this guy just started beef with Blacks jews muslims etc etc. theres already tension in LA between Black and brown. from the streets to inside prison.
the jewish community are well connected and can possibly blacklist ryan or make business harder, and the muslims DO NOT FCK AROUND with they religion. the last thing Ryan needs is a radical or extremist getting offended and going to one of ryans fights. If im ryans publicist im saying he has mental problems and is going to get help ASAP.
Dude is an asshole, obviously.
 
Kingz said:
He must’ve recently got recommended Johnny Rebel songs on YouTube as well.

Ah-ha-ha, very funny YouTube

I hope Haney doesn’t use this to duck the rematch when Garcia comes back for his W.
I had saw Haney refuses a rematch and wants Garcia to receive a life time ban.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
I had saw Haney refuses a rematch and wants Garcia to receive a life time ban.
f5e2d419-bff6-4c6c-a121-402fee2efe60_text.gif
 
Jar of Flies said:
Never ceases to amaze me how many people are on this board that have zero clue about combat sports. With a Condit avi no less.
I don’t watch boxing outside of a big fight here or there . I’m not in a boxing forum

I would t be outraged if a boxing fan didn’t know who Carlos Condit was
 
Ryan had been unhinged for a while now. Type of dude who thinks any attention is good attention.
 
