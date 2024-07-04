A boxer



this guy just started beef with Blacks jews muslims etc etc. theres already tension in LA between Black and brown. from the streets to inside prison.

the jewish community are well connected and can possibly blacklist ryan or make business harder, and the muslims DO NOT FCK AROUND with they religion. the last thing Ryan needs is a radical or extremist getting offended and going to one of ryans fights. If im ryans publicist im saying he has mental problems and is going to get help ASAP.