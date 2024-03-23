Boxer are way better strikers than MMA fighters

Tell me you never trained without telling me you never trained



The stance is different (you have to have your hips more square on to check leg kicks and sprawl on a takedown), the range is different (due to teeps and double legs), the defense is different (due to getting kneed in the chin if you bob and weave, and there is no rope-a-dope working up against a solid surface), the range and timing is different (due to kicks, elbows and grappling), the ability to strategise combinations is different (due to the ref breaking up a clinch in boxing but being a legitimate strategy in mma), the conditioning is different (due to different round times, more changes in the style of fighting)



Etc etc etc. I am sure you are just stirring up trouble but really it's like comparing Wayne Gretzky and Michelle Kwan because they both work on ice. It's not the same skill