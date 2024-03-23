Boxer are way better strikers than MMA fighters

ehxsur
An elite boxer will often have a perfect resume or close to it, which means that if he is better than another boxer, there is almost no way he can lose to him
While in MMA, you saw that during Adesanya Poatan fights, a fight can turn from one side to another with just one punch, because mma fighters have worse technique than boxer, they just throw and if it land it can be over, of course the smaller gloves helps but i mean, there is a part of randomness in mma this is why izzy got caught at their first fight then caught poatan in the second, they are mostly brawlers, not snipers, and they have bad defense comparing to boxers
