Boxer are way better strikers than MMA fighters

An elite boxer will often have a perfect resume or close to it, which means that if he is better than another boxer, there is almost no way he can lose to him

While in MMA, you saw that during Adesanya Poatan fights, a fight can turn from one side to another with just one punch, because mma fighters have worse technique than boxer, they just throw and if it land it can be over, of course the smaller gloves helps but i mean, there is a part of randomness in mma this is why izzy got caught at their first fight then caught poatan in the second, they are mostly brawlers, not snipers, and they have bad defense comparing to boxers

TS doesn't know the difference between kickboxing and boxing.

Floyd said he would meet Conor in the cage for their 2nd fight. Where's the smoke?
 
Sure if you only allow punching and also limit when and where you can punch someone and put pillows on their hands
 
Better boxers.... I wouldn't be too quick to bet on any boxer vs mma fighter if they're allowed to add kicks, knees and elbows to the equation
 
Boxers can box better than MMA fighters

Striking also involves elbows, kicks, knees etc. MMA is more diverse and is much harder to master all of the striking forms plus they got to work on wrestling, BJJ etc too
 
You mean guys that rely only on striking to win fights tend to be better strikers than people who have to learn everything?

This is truly groundbreaking. I look forward to your future revelations.
 
Izzy was going unconscious in the next 30 seconds if he didn't throw the hail Mary, feigning doneness, and throwing that bomb that Poatan, displaying an extremely low fight IQ fell for.

None of that means that one boxer on Earth could stand with either of them, in a pure striking challenge, for more than a minute if they didn't want them to.
 
I think an MMA fighter would still have the advantage if you did an MMA fight and outlawed kicks, knees, elbows, takedowns and submissions. There are a lot of situations in MMA where you can legally throw punches that would be illegal in boxing. And also, defense is completely different with smaller gloves. I remember against Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor got several warnings for punches that would've been legal in an MMA fight

In MMA, you can punch someone when they are on the ground, also the "back of the head" is VERY small in MMA and is really more of a polite suggestion than a rule.
 
They have better hands than MMA fighters. This isn't controversial.
 
You on a mission to spam shitty threads all day
 
Tell me you never trained without telling me you never trained

The stance is different (you have to have your hips more square on to check leg kicks and sprawl on a takedown), the range is different (due to teeps and double legs), the defense is different (due to getting kneed in the chin if you bob and weave, and there is no rope-a-dope working up against a solid surface), the range and timing is different (due to kicks, elbows and grappling), the ability to strategise combinations is different (due to the ref breaking up a clinch in boxing but being a legitimate strategy in mma), the conditioning is different (due to different round times, more changes in the style of fighting)

Etc etc etc. I am sure you are just stirring up trouble but really it's like comparing Wayne Gretzky and Michelle Kwan because they both work on ice. It's not the same skill
 
Maybe with their hands…

And maybe defensively as well…

But can they be the better strikers when they aren’t trained to use their knees, elbows, and feet?
 
Boxing is not "striking" in the way kickboxing, muay thai and MMA stand up are. Its a refinement of one specific area of striking. They are very good at what they do but I wouldnt call them better "strikers" for that reason.
 
You are correct if its only their hands, of course elite boxers have better hands and much better defense. But you have to remember this is MMA which involves so much more and its very dynamic.. we have punches, elbows, kicks, knees, spinning attacks, hell even throw in foot stomps and shoulder strikes as well
 
