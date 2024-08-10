Crime Bookies make Harris the favorite over Trump

www.reviewjournal.com

Donald Trump no longer betting favorite to win election

Vice President Kamala Harris has become the betting favorite to win the presidency for the first time since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race July 21.
Now is your time MAGA-Doggers. You should sell your Trump Bible, camel toe Trump NFT, your Trumpy Bear , Truth Social Stock, and your gold Trump sneakers, head to Vegas and put it all on Trump.
You can try selling your Let’s Go Brandon gear but don’t think it’s worth much anymore.
 
Harris and Biden admin had 4.3 years to cool down the prices and renting costs but its still rising..

Why was Biden admin avoiding the renting crisis? Biden admin reminds me of Justin Trudeau.
 
Remember 2016?
 
I’ll but all that from a trump humper for $2024.00 trump bucks. I’m good for it

GoldenWolf87 said:
Harris and Biden admin had 4.3 years to cool down the prices and renting costs but its still rising..

Why was Biden admin avoiding the renting crisis? Biden admin reminds me of Justin Trudeau.
Click to expand...
Yeah, I'm sure the Orange Turd would be right on that, day one.
 
