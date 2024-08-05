Booker T was an awesome wrestler. He got a good push, but could have been pushed even further. He and Kurt Angle are two hall of famers who probably could have done even more, in spite of how great their careers were.I haven't really watched consistently in years, but I always remember loving Booker T in both WCW and WWF, and recently have been catching up on his run as King Booker. Hilarious run. The look on Booker T's face, his like, "nearly crying with happiness" look at how kingly he was, makes me laugh my ass off. I can't believe he could ever have been presented as a heel.In this match with Batista, I would have cheered for Booker T the whole way. I can't believe the audience didn't pop for him more.More on the reign of King BookerBooker T vs Kurt Angle, amazing matchDid anyone see the old documentary about Booker T vs HHH? I think it had an Irish guy narrating, but it seems to have been pulled from youtube.Anyway, Booker T is awesome.