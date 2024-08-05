Booker T

Booker T was an awesome wrestler. He got a good push, but could have been pushed even further. He and Kurt Angle are two hall of famers who probably could have done even more, in spite of how great their careers were.

I haven't really watched consistently in years, but I always remember loving Booker T in both WCW and WWF, and recently have been catching up on his run as King Booker. Hilarious run. The look on Booker T's face, his like, "nearly crying with happiness" look at how kingly he was, makes me laugh my ass off. I can't believe he could ever have been presented as a heel.

In this match with Batista, I would have cheered for Booker T the whole way. I can't believe the audience didn't pop for him more.



More on the reign of King Booker




Booker T vs Kurt Angle, amazing match



king-booker-kiss.gif


Did anyone see the old documentary about Booker T vs HHH? I think it had an Irish guy narrating, but it seems to have been pulled from youtube.

Anyway, Booker T is awesome.

Aegon Spengler said:
There was a match between Booker and Undertaker at Unforgiven 2004 that I found to be underrated. I wish there were more matches between those two.
 
Used to watch Booker and Dynamite Kid on Global wrestling everyday after middle school. Was blessed to live where regionals were popular. Was never big on Booker but still solid wrestling and good memories.
 
Spam On Rye said:
Used to watch Booker and Dynamite Kid on Global wrestling everyday after middle school. Was blessed to live where regionals were popular. Was never big on Booker but still solid wrestling and good memories.
Are you thinking of Lightning Kid cause it definitely wasnt Dynamite Kid
 
I put Booker in my Top 10 of guys who were the complete package. He could do flashy kicks, power moves, come off the top rope. Over as a babyface and a heel. Badass shit and comedy shit. Skits, promos, make anyone look good in the ring without burying himself.
 
I wish he'd never gone to the WWF/WWE. Went from being a badass in WCW to doing nothing but slapstick comedy.
 
I still remember when he climbed up the ladder in WCW, went from GI Bro to champ even if it was a bit too late.

He definitely made the most of his opportunities, he managed to make many of his rivalries memorable in WWE even if it was more comedy stuff at the time. Not a fan of his current commentary and he seems to not like anyone that hasn't trained with him. As mentioned above though Booker could put on a good match and make both look good, hell he had to work a match with The Boogeyman at Wrestlemania of all places lol.

Also Batista is down, Batista is down Batista is down:

 
My Spot said:
I wish he'd never gone to the WWF/WWE. Went from being a badass in WCW to doing nothing but slapstick comedy.
I think he just came in the WWE at a bad time. I mean the big Attitude Era guys were already established so there was no replacing them. Which is why he got fed to guys like The Rock. When I look back at it the major WCW guys never got a lot of shine in the WWE until the bigger Attitude Era guys left and the Ruthless Aggression Era started. During that era guys like Booker, Benoit, Guerrero and Mysterio became World Champions.

When looking back on Booker's career I can only think of 2 big blemishes: His TNA run and that Wrestlemania where he should have gone over Triple H.
 
Pliny Pete said:
Are you thinking of Lightning Kid cause it definitely wasnt Dynamite Kid
Yeah thats it, X-Pac. He changed his name quite a bit ealry on and alway get him mixed up. Think he was even 123 Kid at one point for beating Bret Hart.
 
Spam On Rye said:
Yeah thats it, X-Pac. He changed his name quite a bit ealry on and alway get him mixed up. Think he was even 123 Kid at one point for beating Bret Hart.
He became the 123 kid after beating Razor Ramon

Then him and Bret had a good face vs face match...
 
Thrawn33 said:
He became the 123 kid after beating Razor Ramon

Then him and Bret had a good face vs face match...
My memory is shit. I seem to remember NWA/WCW way better. That was my jam. I thought it was an iron man match against Bret gor some reason. Glad there's wrestling nerds in here.
 
Darkavius said:
I think he just came in the WWE at a bad time. I mean the big Attitude Era guys were already established so there was no replacing them. Which is why he got fed to guys like The Rock. When I look back at it the major WCW guys never got a lot of shine in the WWE until the bigger Attitude Era guys left and the Ruthless Aggression Era started. During that era guys like Booker, Benoit, Guerrero and Mysterio became World Champions.

When looking back on Booker's career I can only think of 2 big blemishes: His TNA run and that Wrestlemania where he should have gone over Triple H.
Heyman run Smackdown ( the Smackdown 6 especially) was better than Raw back then.

Booker was on Raw doing comedy if I recall...
 
Thrawn33 said:
Heyman run Smackdown ( the Smackdown 6 especially) was better than Raw back then.

Booker was on Raw doing comedy if I recall...
When was this? During the initial brand split Smackdown was horrible imo. If I remember correctly they had 2 big names on Smackdown: Undertaker and Guerrero. All the other big names were on Raw. At that time Cena was up and coming and I believe he was feuding with guys like Rene Dupree. Then I think Smackdown went through almost a full year of JBL being champion right around and after the time Guerrero passed.
 
Darkavius said:
When was this? During the initial brand split Smackdown was horrible imo. If I remember correctly they had 2 big names on Smackdown: Undertaker and Guerrero. All the other big names were on Raw. At that time Cena was up and coming and I believe he was feuding with guys like Rene Dupree. Then I think Smackdown went through almost a full year of JBL being champion right around and after the time Guerrero passed.
2002
 
