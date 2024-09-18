Movies Bong Joon-ho's MICKEY 17 Starring Robert Pattinson (First Trailer)

Official Trailer for Bong Joon-ho's MICKEY 17 Starring Robert Pattinson

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of “Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, “Mickey 17.” The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

 
