Bobby Lee vs Brendan Schaub Beef Rocking The Comedy/Podcast World

No, he offered her a walk to his car with the obvious intent of sex.Holy Shit!
These women are more insufferable than Brendan himself. According to her, he offered to walk her to her car and she responded with " oh so I can blow you!?"
She ( maybe they/them?) looks like shit. Old, oddly shaped, masculine sounding individual thinks she/they is hot shit just because this dude offered to walk them to their car after comedy show.
I was coming in guns and blazing in spirit of shitting on Brendan but now its the other way around. This is why I cant be around women past their 20s, old, unattractive and out of touch with reality.
No, he offered her a walk to his car which the obvious intent of sex.
In a quasi-related question, whatever happened to the Rogan/Callen friendship? Rogan used to have Callen on a dozen times a year, now it feels like I haven't heard them together in years. What gives
In a quasi-related question, whatever happened to the Rogan/Callen friendship? Rogan used to have Callen on a dozen times a year, now it feels like I haven't heard them together in years. What gives
Probably the rape accusations.
Again, you didn't read it properly. He offered her a walk to his carThis is insane and unbelievable. I have offered chicks a walk to their car be it work or campus during nigh time. Comedy shows go past mid night and I assume its customary thing to do.
Honestly, I do not believe her. Like I said, a walk to the car is just that, a walk to her car just so she feels safe. That being said, I have been around women past their 20s, its this typical "oh wow, he looked at my direction, he must want to fuck my brains out"
There was this older lady in my neighborhood, before changing cross walk, I looked to make sure no car was coming, as I turned, she was in my direction and she gave me this look like as if she was grossed out that I was checking her out. Trust me bro, these women are on their way to transforming in to Karens.
That being said, its on him for associating with these older toxic women.
I think this is one of those things where they hate him so much that everything he does, they manipulate to be the most negative thing they can come up with that people will believe.
Again, you didn't read it properly. He offered her a walk to his car
You mean they want a self esteem boost by telling the world that a fit former fighter propositioned her for a BJ. Women wouldn't do that (sarcasm)Holy Shit!
These women are more insufferable than Brendan himself. According to her, he offered to walk her to her car and she responded with " oh so I can blow you!?"
She ( maybe they/them?) looks like shit. Old, oddly shaped, masculine sounding individual thinks she/they is hot shit just because this dude offered to walk them to their car after comedy show.
I was coming in guns and blazing in spirit of shitting on Brendan but now its the other way around. This is why I cant be around women past their 20s, old, unattractive and out of touch with reality.