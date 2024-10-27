Bobby Knuckle's jaw: not a dislocation but bilateral parasymphyseal fractures

Here is the pic DC showed on his phone:
1729994845672.png

The two midline frontal incisors and the right paracentral incisor of the mandible (teeth #24-26) have been fractured and separated from the remainder of the mandible. The posterior displacement suggests that he had to be rushed to the hospital because he was at risk of losing his airway (ie. suffocating because the broken jaw piece would block his oropharynx)

1729995086427.pngHere is a similar picture from the web:

1729994932132.png

And an x-ray of a more simple mandibular fracture:
1729995741022.pngThe mandible tends to fracture in two places (like a lifesaver or a polo mint) because it is a bony ring:

1729994973752.png

It is the same type of injury that Kanye West suffered after his car accident, causing him to have his jaw wired shut and write his first hit single "Through the Wire".

This is probably what will happen to Rob. Khamzat literally crushed his jaw into three pieces like a lifesaver and with the force of a motor vehicle accident. I don't think Rob will ever be the same.

Khamzat had a case of COVID a few years ago that was so bad his doctors thought he had lung cancer. If someone can survive his early onslaught and take him into the later rounds, that's the only chance -- but it will have to be someone with early JDS or Chuck level take down defense. So far, they've come up with an unsolvable equation. Let's see how DDP does with the fight algebra.
 
Whittaker seemed a bit overconfident before this fight. Not only did he call for the Khamzat fight. He was convinced that he would knock him out. Said it in a few interviews.
 
Wreckless said:
Whittaker seemed a bit overconfident before this fight. Not only did he call for the Khamzat fight. He was convinced that he would knock him out. Said it in a few interviews.
Aliskerov sold him a false sense of superiority
 
I saw a picture really similar to that fairly recently, but I cannot for the life of me recall which fight it was from... definitely a UFC fight probably in the last year?

Basically, bottom front teeth separated from the rest just like that.

I like some of these made up words, though, good imagination!

<seedat>
 
sorry to be serious, but is OP really bullshit?

If so - not cool.
 
Wow. That is a brutal injury and could be a career ender. Chimaev must have some insane grip strength. He almost looks skinny when I see him in the cage but he seems to always ragdoll guys when he's fresh
 
