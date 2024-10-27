Bobby Knuckle's jaw: not a dislocation but bilateral parasymphyseal fractures

Darragh said:

The two midline frontal incisors and the right paracentral incisor of the mandible (teeth #24-26) have been fractured and separated from the remainder of the mandible. The posterior displacement suggests that he had to be rushed to the hospital because he was at risk of losing his airway (ie. suffocating because the broken jaw piece would block his oropharynx)







The mandible tends to fracture in two places (like a lifesaver or a polo mint) because it is a bony ring:



It is the same type of injury that Kanye West suffered after his car accident, causing him to have his jaw wired shut and write his first hit single "Through the Wire".



This is probably what will happen to Rob. Khamzat literally crushed his jaw into three pieces like a Polo mint with the force of a motor vehicle accident. I don't think Rob will ever be the same.



I saw a picture really similar to that fairly recently, but I cannot for the life of me recall which fight it was from... definitely a UFC fight probably in the last year?Basically, bottom front teeth separated from the rest just like that.I like some of these made up words, though, good imagination!