Nickal's argument here absolutely blows. The fight sucked. I'm not sure why he is so confused about people's thinking or why he thought he did a good job. Craig and Nickal are both ground based fighters so people want to see fighting on the ground. Instead they gave us Women's Bantamweight level of stand up and wonders why people said the fight sucked.



Nickal also admitted that he could have been more aggressive and chose not to be. So you're saying people did not have to sit through 3 rounds of a trash fight and he choose to let that happen anyway? Way to get people to want to see you fight again, because people totally hate when fighters actually go for the finish (sarcasm).