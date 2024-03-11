BM- ViCANtor ASSelsen vs Srikanth Kidambi 11am ET 3-12

Dillydilly
This thread is for the general discussion of the event BM- ViCANtor ASSelsen vs Srikanth Kidambi 5am ET 3-12. Please add to the discussion here.
I heard this guy ASSelsen made the list.
Its like a car wreck, you know you should avoid the area but can't help yourself to take a look.
Why he lost then
London knights > ASSelsenbecause shit happens and he is hurt.
Dude has a knee injury
I mean dude has won quite a bit
reopened it, it said all matches start at 5am when I made it, must've not had final schedule set yetNo wonder he loses.
You guys are jinxing him left and right!
Rude!
reopened it, it said all matches start at 5am when I made it, must've not had final schedule set yet