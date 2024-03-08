Dillydilly
This thread is for the general discussion of the event BM - Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo vs Anders Antonsen 11:30am ET 3-8. Please add to the discussion here.
i see Wang got defeated just now, squeezed all his juice out yesterday on viktorIIRC Antonsen is ranked 3 in the world and is on a streak.
He is alrite.
Which means HE WILL LOSE if you think he’s good.
No way my mans named Chico is losing to some Anders Andersen fool
Your badminton heroes are trashNo you showing up and being the the dick you are makes the good guys lose in badminton.
You are the worst!
Yet you summoned meNo you showing up and being the the dick you are makes the good guys lose in badminton.
You are the worst!
I didn’t bet CANtor even last time. Didn’t get duped by your foolish claims of GOAT
You are skank