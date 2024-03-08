BM - Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo vs Anders Antonsen 11:30am ET 3-8

No way my mans named Chico is losing to some Anders Andersen fool
 
lsa said:
No you showing up and being the the dick you are makes the good guys lose in badminton.
You are the worst!
Click to expand...
Your badminton heroes are trash
 
  • Angry
Reactions: lsa
I didn’t bet CANtor even last time. Didn’t get duped by your foolish claims of GOAT
 
  • Angry
Reactions: lsa
lsa said:
No you showing up and being the the dick you are makes the good guys lose in badminton.
You are the worst!
Click to expand...
Yet you summoned me
 
helax said:
I didn’t bet CANtor even last time. Didn’t get duped by your foolish claims of GOAT
Click to expand...

see even when you dont bet you jinx!!
You are the worst!
 
put some money on Chico you slut
@helax

you talk a big game but smell like a wet fart
 
Morning BM
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dillydilly
  • Discussion
BM-Denmark Open- Anders Antonsen vs Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 2am ET 10-17
Replies
10
Views
168
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
BM- Viktor Axelsen vs Anders Antonsen 5:40am ET 12-16
Replies
3
Views
192
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
  • Discussion
BM Anders Antonsen vs Koki Watanabe 1am ET 10-14
Replies
9
Views
235
lsa
lsa
MiCavalier
  • Sportsbook Event
Premier League: Arsenal vs. Liverpool -- Feb. 4, 11:30am ET
2 3 4
Replies
76
Views
1K
helax
helax
MiCavalier
  • Sportsbook Event
Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Manchester United -- Feb. 11, 11:30am ET
Replies
9
Views
193
lsa
lsa

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,305
Messages
55,202,867
Members
174,683
Latest member
Longswordfighter

Share this page

Back
Top