Hey guys. Wanna get some opinions/advice.



I started my BJJ training (about 2x a week) in November of 2006. I left my BJJ school in May of 09, still as a white belt.



The last year and a half there I barely brought my gi in, I focused more in no gi, especially the fact that I am a wrestler.



That being said, I left to a better team that focuses more on MMA/Wrestling. I now have an MMA record of 2-0, one by RNC, the other by Arm Triangle. (Since I started with my new team, I have been training 5-6 days a week, no breaks except for barely a week after each fight)



Anyways... Now that you have a grasp on my training, thoughts. I want to get a blue belt, I left as a white belt from my old place, and didnt like the way they were given belts, which was literally "testing" for them, where you had to know a "curriculum." Everybody would cram the night before just like a HS exam, and forget everything as soon as they took the test.



How do I go about getting a blue? The problem is, I do not wanna leave my team that Im at right now, and since Im fighting, I dont have the time to take a few months off from them to train at another all gi-bjj place.