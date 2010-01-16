Blue Belt?

Hey guys. Wanna get some opinions/advice.

I started my BJJ training (about 2x a week) in November of 2006. I left my BJJ school in May of 09, still as a white belt.

The last year and a half there I barely brought my gi in, I focused more in no gi, especially the fact that I am a wrestler.

That being said, I left to a better team that focuses more on MMA/Wrestling. I now have an MMA record of 2-0, one by RNC, the other by Arm Triangle. (Since I started with my new team, I have been training 5-6 days a week, no breaks except for barely a week after each fight)

Anyways... Now that you have a grasp on my training, thoughts. I want to get a blue belt, I left as a white belt from my old place, and didnt like the way they were given belts, which was literally "testing" for them, where you had to know a "curriculum." Everybody would cram the night before just like a HS exam, and forget everything as soon as they took the test.

How do I go about getting a blue? The problem is, I do not wanna leave my team that Im at right now, and since Im fighting, I dont have the time to take a few months off from them to train at another all gi-bjj place.
 
I'm not sure I understand: You want to achieve blue belt rank, but you don't have time to train in the gi? It sounds like you're trying to square the circle here.
 
Possibly. Im wondering if its possible getting a blue from doing gi like once or twice a week, yet showing the skills that I do deserve one.
 
yeah if you show the aptitude in a competition by winning, that's usually the quickest way to a belt advancement
 
Of course this is possible, but note that there is no certainty that your instructor will promote you as quickly as you feel you deserve.
 
send a video to eddie bravo.

ha, jk.

I don't like that promotion technique either. The instructor should be able to judge your skills from watching you roll and compete. Choreography doesn't equal real world knowledge. I kind of equate it to school. I feel like someone who has apprenticed under a professional in any discipline is going to better at applying knowledge than someone who learned all the answers to the test questions.

My advice is go to a school, tell them how long you have been training and your background. They might promote you sooner than you think. You were training as a white for what like 2 1/2 years? I am a strong believer in not rushing belts but that seems like a long time to be a white belt to me.
 
.
I feel that a little of both is needed. I think being able to explain the move step by step correctly as if you were teaching it is as important as being able to apply the move on the fly.

I think alot of people can "cheat the technique" while rolling.

So i guess i agree and disagree with you.:icon_chee
 
About the 2 1/2 years thing... Yeah man, it pissed me off. Myself and a few others who go/went there felt the same way, and just didn't like showing up to the testing dates (not only that, but it costed students $75 per stripe... but thats a whole other story)

I know a black belt from Brazil who I consider to be a friend. I'm close with a few of his students, so I am going to go into his school next week. I obviously can't ask for a blue belt, so any suggestions how to approach that matter, that I'd be training there so I can eventually get awarded one?
 
In my opinion, it doesn't real matter what belt you are. It's all about the knowledge. However, if you are really keen in getting a blue belt without leaving your current school then Gracie Academy is one of your options.
 
Matt, from all the times we've rolled, it's obvious that you should be a blue belt. Your mix of Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu is great. I would talk to a BJJ coach (either purple, brown, or black) and see if he'll make you a blue belt. Just be honest that you want to be ranked in BJJ, and that you have the skill to be a blue belt.
 
If you want a higher belt ranking, then there are steps that each instructor requires to advance. If achieving a blue belt ranking is that important to you, then you need to do what is required by your instructor. I personally don't test, test for belt rankings, because it is not important to me. I have a world of respect for those who have paid their dues and earned a higher ranking.
 
Thanks man. Yeah, Im gonna stop by Christian's sometime next week and start rolling there once in a while every couple mornings so I still have time to train at G2 at night.

I don't consider myself anything spectacular at BJJ, but with all the grappling and bjj tournaments that I've done, almost 3 years of bjj, and now submitting 2 of 2 opponents in MMA, I think a blue belt would be expected.

I think Christian would be cool with what I have in mind. I'm of course not looking for a belt immediatley, but as long as I don't have to start all over again as a brand new white belt off the street with not a single day of BJJ, and am looked at as someone who would be ready for a promotion within the next month or 2, I'm fine. That I guess was my biggest worry, that going somewhere new would delay things. But realistically, I've improved at BJJ more than ever with G2 and Yusup than I did at my old place.
 
Don't get it through gracie academy I think it would do you more harm than good, because I don't think anyone would respect the rank.
 
My question is why do you want the belt so bad? Its just a belt. If you dont plan to compete in the GI, there really is no point? Just continue to advance in skill level in the NOGI tournaments.

So my question stands, whats the purpose of the belt? Do you plan to instruct or open a school or something?
 
You could brush up on the Gracie Combatives and fly to LA and test in person.... You've certainly put in the time... Or start an affiliation and open a school...
 
Who cares what "everyone" thinks? As long as he can back his skills up that's all that matters...
 
There's nothing wrong with wanting to wear rank you feel you've earned. Not to mention the fact that having a BB for example is gonna help you immensely as far as credentials for sure if you ever plan on instructing at any point.
 
^ Thats exactly the reason why there are so many "Black Belts" in the UFC now. I think its absurd.

If you care about it that much, train in the GI.
 
