Dragonlordxxxxx
Marvel Studios Announces New BLADE Movie Starring Mahershala Ali
Today at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Marvel Studios took to the stage in Hall H to reveal the upcoming movies and TV shows from the studio – including the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and what’s planned for Disney+.
Following presentation for Marvel Studios' Black Widow, Feige had another big surprise up his sleeve for the enthusiastic Hall H crowd. He was joined on stage by actor Mahershala Ali and then announced the new Marvel Studios feature film Blade that Ali will star in.
