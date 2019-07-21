Marvel Studios Announces New BLADE Movie Starring Mahershala Ali

Today at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Marvel Studios took to the stage in Hall H to reveal the upcoming movies and TV shows from the studio – including the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and what’s planned for Disney+.Following presentation for Marvel Studios', Feige had another big surprise up his sleeve for the enthusiastic Hall H crowd. He was joined on stage by actor Mahershala Ali and then announced the new Marvel Studios feature filmthat Ali will star in.