  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Movies BLADE (Loses Director Yann Demange, post #311)

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 3, 2009
Messages
85,176
Reaction score
18,895
Marvel Studios Announces New BLADE Movie Starring Mahershala Ali

Today at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Marvel Studios took to the stage in Hall H to reveal the upcoming movies and TV shows from the studio – including the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and what’s planned for Disney+.

Following presentation for Marvel Studios' Black Widow, Feige had another big surprise up his sleeve for the enthusiastic Hall H crowd. He was joined on stage by actor Mahershala Ali and then announced the new Marvel Studios feature film Blade that Ali will star in.

20190721014453_642796.jpg
 
Interesting choice for blade...
Guess cottonmouth was a half vampire.
 
Last edited:
I think Ali can pull this off really well.
 
Wait, so BLADE is going to be a black guy now??? This shit is just getting ridiculous. #NotMyBlade
 
what, IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN MICHAEL JAI WHITE

everyone knows this, everyone
 
Who?

Edit: The guy from True Detective season 3.

<mma4>
 
I LOVE BLADE! So this is very good news. But I’m gonna have to see how Ali looks. It’s going to be hard to not see Snipes in that roles. He’s Blade like RDJ is Iron Man. No way this is R, right?
 
Finally, the first ever black superhero movie. It's about time.
 
I really liked him in True Detectives, but I'm not sure about this casting.
 
Could we get a crossover with Morbius? I doubt it but still, I’m curious to how this movie will play out.
 
Ali can definitely pull off the character but I'm not sure about his action chops. I guess they got pretty good fight scenes out of guys like Chris Evans though, so there's hope.

But if this is (likely) PG 13 I'm not sure about it...
 
Is there a link anywhere? I clicked everything and nothing?
 
this actually sounds good needs to be rated R tho
 
Organic Damage said:
Ali can definitely pull off the character but I'm not sure about his action chops. I guess they got pretty good fight scenes out of guys like Chris Evans though, so there's hope.

But if this is (likely) PG 13 I'm not sure about it...
Click to expand...
Pg-13 and blade shouldn’t be in the same sentence
 
I think this dude is overrated, tbh and I don't like him for the part.
The toupee alone will put this movie over budget.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,268
Messages
55,682,388
Members
174,891
Latest member
amaralsyed

Share this page

Back
Top