Black Library

Eisenhorn trilogy is pretty great and if you want more Dan Abnett Inquistion goodness after Eisenhorn there are 2 related trilogies centered around characters you meet within the pages of Eisenhorn.



If you are a fan of chaos The Fabius Bile trilogy is good and you would probably be familiar with the character already if you read Lucius the Eternal Faultless Blade which was one of the novels collected in Renegades of the Long War.



Also you can't go wrong with anything written by Aaron Dembski Bowden and Chris Wraight