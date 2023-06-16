Black Library

AngryWeasel
Is there any 40k readers in here ?
Ended two of the three novels of Renegades of the Long War recently ; kind of scratching my balls about my next read ...
Eisenhorn omnibus ? The Vorbis Conspiracy ? Twice dead King ?
Did a lot of chaos and orks novels so a change would be good.
The simple human POV appeals me
