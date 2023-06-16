Black Library

Is there any 40k readers in here ?

Ended two of the three novels of Renegades of the Long War recently ; kind of scratching my balls about my next read ...

Eisenhorn omnibus ? The Vorbis Conspiracy ? Twice dead King ?

Did a lot of chaos and orks novels so a change would be good.

The simple human POV appeals me
 
Eisenhorn trilogy is pretty great and if you want more Dan Abnett Inquistion goodness after Eisenhorn there are 2 related trilogies centered around characters you meet within the pages of Eisenhorn.

If you are a fan of chaos The Fabius Bile trilogy is good and you would probably be familiar with the character already if you read Lucius the Eternal Faultless Blade which was one of the novels collected in Renegades of the Long War.

Also you can't go wrong with anything written by Aaron Dembski Bowden and Chris Wraight
 
Done Fabius Bile and the Lucius novel. Fabius was fucking awesome.
I got the Night Lords omnibus in stock ... But I think I'll go Eisenhorn to switch moods a bit
 
