Has anyone played Sword and Fairy: Together Forever?

It's a Chinese RPG (JRPG-style action RPG), which I played last summer on PS4 - it also comes with a PS5 version, if you want it to look better and have quicker loading times between areas. Even on PS4, I found some of the environments and in-game architecture to be beautiful (you can see this in the trailers posted below). Even many of the characters in this game have ridiculously beautiful faces.



The series has ran since the 90s in China, drawing heavily from Chinese creation mythology about humans, deities and demons. It's also spawned popular Chinese TV dramas based on the games. This is the 7th game, with previous installments being turn-based. Only the 6th and 7th games were released in the West, with the 7th game clearly being a huge step up in terms of graphics and animation. Each game is its own separate story, although they're in the same universe - so it's unnecessary to have played the other games.



I was expecting a pretty-looking game with cool action and a basic plot, but it ended up more complex and emotionally-stirring than that, with a party of characters who have fantastic chemistry with each other and feel like genuine friends or potential lovers, much more so than in JRPGs I've played. There are strong themes of romance woven throughout the story. Some of the NPCs have interesting dialogue and stories too. I'm not familiar with Chinese history, so for me the story felt original. The action is solid, although sometimes I found it too hard and couldn't tell when I was being attacked. There's a wide range of spells and you can summon deities.



You can tell they put a lot of work into the game. The soundtrack is undoubtedly one of the few best I've ever heard, with dozens of songs, ranging from relaxing to whimsical to songs that stir you for combat. You can buy the soundtrack separately, which indicates how strong it is. And although I don't speak Chinese, the voice-acting was top tier - even for random NPCs you meet while walking around.

The menu library has hundreds of entries, with descriptions of each musical piece, character, monster, location, item, recipe and so on (took me half the game to realise many of them have a second description if you press a button). There are even entries about places or characters of the previous games and some characters have their own poem about them. Honestly, it's overwhelming for a new fan who's unfamiliar with Chinese folklore and with the previous games, especially when the translation is a little janky - but luckily it's totally optional reading.



People say the translation is bad, but once my brain adjusted I understood over 90% of it and the remainder was usually irrelevant NPC dialogue. Hopefully the next game will be better translated, but the translation is impressive, considering how flowery and high-brow the language is and the sheer amount of text and dialogue in the game, which is easily more than any game, besides visual novels. The subtitles do move a little quick for my liking at times, so it's not for slow readers. The worst thing about the game is definitely the subtitles being on the smaller side, plus very occasionally the subs would blend into the background and be hard to read.



It's now one of my favourite 3D games, and I'm looking forwards to playing the next one, whenever they make it.



If anyone's thinking of getting it, I'd wait for the deluxe version (which includes the soundtrack and the Playstation menu theme) an to go on sale. I bought the normal version on sale and the deluxe went on sale a week later lol.