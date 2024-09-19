BJJ will always be the answer to wrestling(or: how i've learned to relax and love sweeps)

Jack Slack posted a nice video analyzing the fight betwen mansour barnaoui and shamil zavurov

zavurov, being a part of khabib's team, is a wrestler who tries to establish top control to deal damage or looks for submissions
but in this fight, while he could take mansour down, he could not do much with it and would get reversed everytime

and to me, the point is not about this fight itself, but about how much sweeps are ignored in mma, should be a obvious weapon for bjj based fighters when dealing with control grapplers
if O'malley was as good in BJJ as we thought he was, he probably could have used them to reverse position



also here's a compilation of sweeps being used in mma, the first one being GSP in one of his first fights(he couldnt show his bjj in the ufc cause no one could take him down by that point)

 
But it takes a lot of training for something needed only for a select few fights.
Sweeps are extremely complex at the higher level.
 
Fantastic, thanks for posting these. I'll watch them during my workout tonight.

BJJ has really suffered from the absence of Vale Tudo. Sweeps, upkicks, defending yourself from strikes... they've disappeared from most (all?) BJJ curriculum.
 
