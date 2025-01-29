  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

BJ' shape in Joe Stevenson fight is amazing

DanDragon Machi

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
1,037
Reaction score
772
I don't think he had a better shape than this in any other fight. He looked like he could keep this pace for trhee rounds



I can't understand why only one year after his physique has declined so much in GSP revenge that was the most important fight of his career
 
He showed up in this shape against Diego and Diego was my favourite fighter at the time; he was just coming off the crazy fight with Clay Guida and BJ absolutely destroyed him for 5 rounds and I skipped my staff Xmas party to watch that shit man lol.
 


This was around that same time , before the Kenflo fight I believe, he did look really good but word around the campfire is that he hated the hard physical trading the Maronivich brothers would put him through so he just gave it up
It’s a shame really
 
because he's not disciplined that's why. he was with the Marinovichs when he looked like that and vs Diego. then he said something like the training was too brutal and he left the Marinovich's and looked like shit. he got back with the Marinovichs in like 2017 for the Siver fight but by then it was way too late.
 
The good news? BJ Penn did things his way. The bad news? BJ Penn did things his way.

16-14 overall. One of the brightest careers and one the worst, most ridiculous endings of all time. I don't understand choosing laziness.
 
Latest posts

