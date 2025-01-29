BJ' shape in Joe Stevenson fight is amazing

DanDragon Machi said: I don't think he had a better shape than this in any other fight. He looked like he could keep this pace for trhee rounds







I can't understand why only one year after his physique has declined so much in GSP revenge that was the most important fight of his career Click to expand...

because he's not disciplined that's why. he was with the Marinovichs when he looked like that and vs Diego. then he said something like the training was too brutal and he left the Marinovich's and looked like shit. he got back with the Marinovichs in like 2017 for the Siver fight but by then it was way too late.