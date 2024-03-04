Economy Bitcoin is about to make a new all-time high

What does this say about bitcoin, altcoins and cryptocurrencies in general? Does this have anything to do with the ongoing inflation problem in the U.S. and other countries around the world? Is bitcoin in a bubble again?

My belief is we are at the very beginning of a new eonomic paradigm which will include digital currencies like bitcoin. I expect many of the traditional paper currencies to fail during this shift since they don't qualify as money (no store of value). As the public realize there are important qualities in currency that make them valuable, the change will start to pick up speed. I think in the next 5 years it will be clear to most that this change is underway.

Thoughs?
 
Doesn't this happen every X number of years? It usually peaks, people way that fiat currencies are about to collapse... then silence when it doesn't happen and we just see this thread when it peaks again?
 
There is some truth to this post. I would add that the peaks are always much higher. The wild card is inflation. Inflation and the banking problems are getting worse. There are a lot of problems in commerical real estate right now. There is a much bigger tailwind right now. So yes there seems to be cycles to this (that is because of the code written in bitcoin to give it inflation protection/halving). I'm expecting bitcoin to hit 100k-250k as my conservative prediction. Everything is working in the favor of bitcoin, especially ETF's finally getting approved. Bitcoin has hit the mainstream and the future is so bright, i've gotta wear shades!
 
sell 75-90% at the previous ath, keep a small moon bag to see what happens.
 
50% in a month? People never learn

I really need to buy some after the next crash. I thought that surely it was over after that last big one
 
I have 3 theories about what this could mean:

The dow is at very high and investors are taking the opportunity to diversify and hedge against uncertainty (due to the election year, wars, etc...). It may be replacing gold as a hedge.

The demand for transactions that skirt tariffs and the adoption of crypto by larger criminal organizations have provided a practical use case for crypto.

FOMO investors.
 
Pss...

If you're an options degenerate like me, consider buying calls on bitcoin mining company stocks like $MARA or $RIOT.
 
lol, jesus christ you can invest in btc and not be a complete idiot, that's an option you know?
 
I put about 1500 into in when it was hovering around $29K.

this is a pleasant surprise. NVIDIA is still my retirement plan.
 
It’s better to invest in Bitcoin and be thought an idiot than to not invest in Bitcoin and remove all doubt.
 
"The demand for transactions that skirt tariffs and the adoption of crypto by larger criminal organizations have provided a practical use case for crypto."

Bitcoin transactions are on the blockchain. It's not good for tax avoidance. The U.S. dollar and banks seems to be the favortie of criminal organizations. Here is J.P. Morgan paying 75 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands for supporting sex trafficking.
www.asisonline.org

Legal Report: JPMorgan Chase Settles for $75 Million with the U.S. Virgin Islands

Multinational bank JPMorgan Chase will pay the settlement to end the lawsuit and allegations that the bank supported Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking business.
www.asisonline.org www.asisonline.org

Edit: Not sure I agree with the FOMO stuff either. I think your analysis is way off.
 
It's only "complete idiots" like me that own BTC, ETH, ETC, BCH, SOL, DOGE, etc......

If feel so duped, stupid and naive. If I would only listen to the economic geniuses on this board then all would be well.
 
I think it's more ignorant to keep shouting bubble at the newest asset class. It would be similar to those people complaining about tech stocks in the 90's. This is the next wave and bitcoin and others will be worth more than Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft etc... It's part of a cure for a very serious problem that many on this board refuse to acknowledge. Bitcoin and others are here to stay!
Click to expand...
 
