Did Arizona Just Join the BRICS? Arizona Senate Committee Passes Bill to Establish Bullion Depository and Transactional Gold-Backed Currency

Texas passed a similar law in 2015. As inflation picks up further, I expect to see this happen all throughout the country. On a worldwide level we see countries buying gold hand over fist through their central banks. This trend will continue to pick up steam and I don't see it being stopped at this point. I've made some threads talking about inflation and how it's much higher than stated. I expect the currency system to eventually fail and be replaced by something new. It might look like gold and silver having a part so money can be a store of value again. I also think bitcoin and a couple of other cryptos might be involved as well. Bitcoin as a store of value used for large transactions on the internet and maybe something like dogecoin used for tipping small amounts to people over the internet as well.Central Bank demand for gold: