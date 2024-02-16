Economy Arizona Senate Committee passes bill to establish bullion depository and Transactional Gold-Backed Currency

Texas passed a similar law in 2015. As inflation picks up further, I expect to see this happen all throughout the country. On a worldwide level we see countries buying gold hand over fist through their central banks. This trend will continue to pick up steam and I don't see it being stopped at this point. I've made some threads talking about inflation and how it's much higher than stated. I expect the currency system to eventually fail and be replaced by something new. It might look like gold and silver having a part so money can be a store of value again. I also think bitcoin and a couple of other cryptos might be involved as well. Bitcoin as a store of value used for large transactions on the internet and maybe something like dogecoin used for tipping small amounts to people over the internet as well.

Did Arizona Just Join the BRICS?

Arizona Senate Committee Passes Bill to Establish Bullion Depository and Transactional Gold-Backed Currency
Central Bank demand for gold:

Central Banks

This is important.

BRICS+:
Brazil
Russia
India
China
South Africa

Saudi Arabia
Iran
Egypt
United Arab Emirates
 
Very important. Inflation isn't a Democrat or Republican problem. It's a U.S. problem and a worldwide problem as well.

Inflation rates of countries around the world:

Inflation Rate - Countries - List | World

This page displays a table with actual values, consensus figures, forecasts, statistics and historical data charts for - Inflation Rate. This page provides values for Inflation Rate reported in several countries part of World. The table has current values for Inflation Rate, previous releases...
The U.S. inflation rate is higher than stated. It's significantly higher than 3.1% IMO.
 
Keep your eyes on the US bond market. Everything else is a derivative.

 
N13 said:
Keep your eyes on the US bond market. Everything else is a derivative.

This is stuff I follow pretty closely. I don't think most people are aware of what is happening in the bond market. This is an interesting time to be alive, I'll leave it at that.
 
