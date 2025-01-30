The Good The Bad The HBK
I just finished watching Billy Madison, haven't seen it in a very long time. It was absolutely hilarious and it might be my fav Sandler movie. I then noticed it was directed by a woman (Tamra Davis) who also directed Half Baked.
So out of the 2 which film do you like more/find funnier?
For me it's Billy Madison.
