Movies Billy Madison vs Half Baked

Tamra Davis Funniest Film

  • Billy Madison

  • Half Baked

The Good The Bad The HBK

Few$More
Platinum Member
Joined
Apr 6, 2020
Messages
20,849
Reaction score
44,509
I just finished watching Billy Madison, haven't seen it in a very long time. It was absolutely hilarious and it might be my fav Sandler movie. I then noticed it was directed by a woman (Tamra Davis) who also directed Half Baked.

So out of the 2 which film do you like more/find funnier?

For me it's Billy Madison.
 
Billy Madison was funnier throughout.

Half Baked best moments were fewer but as funny as you’ll see in comedy.

One thing that will always bother me about Half Baked has nothing to do with the comedy but how fake the weed looked.

It looked like green spanish moss that you put in planters for plastic plants lol.

Plus, how characters acted when they were high is how first timers act when they are trying to seem higher than they are. Also, how characters describe being how is how somebody in high school who has never smoked weed describe how high they got over the weekend.

But it definitely had some good random comedy



But Billy Madison

 
Surprised Half Baked is this close.

Then again, I've been at movies where the mere sight of a bong has made the entire theater erupt into laughter. I really don't get it. Why is the sight of a bong funny but a beer is not?
 
