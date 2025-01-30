Billy Madison was funnier throughout.



Half Baked best moments were fewer but as funny as you’ll see in comedy.



One thing that will always bother me about Half Baked has nothing to do with the comedy but how fake the weed looked.



It looked like green spanish moss that you put in planters for plastic plants lol.



Plus, how characters acted when they were high is how first timers act when they are trying to seem higher than they are. Also, how characters describe being how is how somebody in high school who has never smoked weed describe how high they got over the weekend.



But it definitely had some good random comedy







But Billy Madison



