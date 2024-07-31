Biggest Bust's in terms of Stardom....

Lionheart7167
I don't care if they were successful, and won belts. Talking stardom here. Conor, Ronda, Lesnar, GSP, Khabib and even to lesser degree's Chuck, Silva, Belfort, Penn, etc.
Who are some of the UFC's biggest busts? Guys the UFC (or even the fans) tried to push as the next big thing in the UFC that were total busts
Erick Silva
Todd Duffee
Garbrandt
Roger Huerta
Matt Hughes
Gomi
Also, I'm still convinced Paddy never does big numbers, despite being a hometown hero
