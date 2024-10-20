Biggest Bust in the Heavyweight division, Ferreira or Despaigne?

Ferreira won the million dollar tourney. In my book, he also beat Werdum fair and square. He also beat Bader who was the reigning Bellator HW champ.



He had a dogshit wrestling, so it did cross my mind that Ngannou might try to wrestle him, but oh boy he really did.



Ngannou looked slow and rusty against Ferreira on the feet. I think Ferreira would've knocked his ass out if Ngannou didn't wrestle, but oh well. And I'm the guy who always thought Ngannou would've sent Jones to a shadow realm if they were to have fought.



Tldr; Despagine is a bust. Ferreira is not. And there's no shame in losing to Ngannou, especially having him have to wrestle to beat you.