Biggest Bust in the Heavyweight division, Ferreira or Despaigne?

Two freakishly tall fighters with ridiculously long reach.
Both could hit you from halfway across the length of a room.
Both failed tonight.
Both had no ground game.

Which one was worse?
 
Jon jones is the greatest p4p fighter everrrrr
 
Ferreira won the million dollar tourney. In my book, he also beat Werdum fair and square. He also beat Bader who was the reigning Bellator HW champ.

He had a dogshit wrestling, so it did cross my mind that Ngannou might try to wrestle him, but oh boy he really did.

Ngannou looked slow and rusty against Ferreira on the feet. I think Ferreira would've knocked his ass out if Ngannou didn't wrestle, but oh well. And I'm the guy who always thought Ngannou would've sent Jones to a shadow realm if they were to have fought.

Tldr; Despagine is a bust. Ferreira is not. And there's no shame in losing to Ngannou, especially having him have to wrestle to beat you.
 
Nah Renan is pretty solid, he tried to get Ngannou in a triangle but Ngannou avoided it. Plus he was PFL champ last year.
Despaigne just seems to have one plan and when that doesn't work, oh well go to the next round and try that plan again.
 
How do you figure Fair and Square? He tapped out and then kept fighting? Scummy move and the AC overturned his win. They don't overturn much of anything so that should tell you it was anything but Fair and Square.
lol sure sure lmao
 
You dorks are ruthless. Ngannou murders most mma fighters in 1 rd, great ones. Renan didn’t terribly underperform. He just fought one of the best mma hws of all time. Get a grip.
 
none of them. how can you be a bust if you were never a serious contender to begin with? i don't know what people saw in either of these guys. the biggest bust is Gane for being a choke artist and duck even though he has real potential to be a top HW.
 
Renan is a PFL level heavyweight who won their tournament and lost to the best heavyweight in the world. Lol it's ludicrous to call him a bust. The fight played out exactly like it was expected to for anyone who wasn't clueless.
 
