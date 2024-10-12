Big Turki

LeBron

LeBron

What are the chances Turki Alalshikh comes and takes over MMA the same he’s doing with boxing? He’s single handedly saving boxing to be honest. Imagine an MMA organization where the best always fight the best, no money fights, no chasing elderly/washed fighters for “legacy”. That would be pretty sweet. I do think it would require a lot more work though and be a legit league rather than random one-off fights.
 
LeBron said:
Nah, not the same. I’m talking about the Riyadh Season backing. Paying fighters what they’re worth to truly be the best.
I think that’s what Turki and the Saudi fund are trying to do through PFL aren’t they?

They invested like 100 mill into PFL. That’s how Ngannou is gonna get paid 8 mill and his opponent 2 mill for their next fight.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
I think that’s what Turki and the Saudi fund are trying to do through PFL aren’t they?

They invested like 100 mill into PFL. That’s how Ngannou is gonna get paid 8 mill and his opponent 2 mill for their next fight.
thats tyson fury's last purse
 
