LeBron
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 12, 2011
- Messages
- 2,420
- Reaction score
- 2,995
What are the chances Turki Alalshikh comes and takes over MMA the same he’s doing with boxing? He’s single handedly saving boxing to be honest. Imagine an MMA organization where the best always fight the best, no money fights, no chasing elderly/washed fighters for “legacy”. That would be pretty sweet. I do think it would require a lot more work though and be a legit league rather than random one-off fights.