Big push behind anyone associated with Saudi Arabia/Middle east rn.

MigitAs

MigitAs

Belal Muhammad has ties, he just became champ
(afforded his title shot)

Umar and Ginger Pirate have big ties, and the event was basically a showcase for Umar, who is being fast-tracked to a ts; with Ginger Pirate being gifted an opponent who was like 16-9.

Khamzat is getting his title eliminator in Abu Dhabi
and Abu Dhabi is getting the main event everyone wants to see rn, Holloway vs Topuria.

Money fucking talks in the UFC ya goof, and Abu Dhabi is reaping the benefits of being UFC’s favourite host location rn.

Anyone see any other examples of Saudi/Middle East influence on the UFC?
 
Belal was on a nine fight undefeated streak over six years and earned his title shot. If you want to talk about the UFC giving someone an unearned title shot, why not focus on Colby's against Leon or Adesanya's against Dricus? This complaint makes no sense.

Sandhagen was passed over for Chito, along with Merab, which set the entire division back. Ideally, while he was injured, Merab should have fought SOM with the winner fighting Corey, but that wasn't in the cards. So what does he do? He decides to take a dangerous fight headlining a big card for the UFC. He elected to stay busy. Umar got the shot because Corey decided to fight down the rankings, like countless others won't, and stay busy. He lost. Tough shit. Respect to him for giving Umar the opportunity.

Shara isn't being fast tracked to anything. He's on these cards as he's popular in the area and he's fighting guys who aren't ranked. He was co-main because the Diaz/Luque fight fell off the card.

As for Khamzat, I agree, let's complain about that one.
 
Bit of a perfect shitstorm in mma!
They have both unlimited money and skilled fighters that fits their agenda.
It is what it is and we will see more of it. Sadly.
But are they really any worse then the Fertitta brothers or the Yakuza?
 
Substance Abuse said:
Belal was an a nine fight undefeated streak over six years and earned his title shot. If you want to talk about the UFC giving someone an unearned title shot, why not focus on Colby's against Leon or Adesanya's against Dricus? This complaint makes no sense.
I never said Belal didn’t deserve his TS, in fact I think Dana was pressured by Turk Al Sheik or investors like him to finally give Belal his shot.

Edit: I’d like to add that Shara “Ginger Pirate” Bullet is being handled with kid gloves. Don’t expect to see him fight a grappler maybe ever.
 
They've failed to take off in certain markets before and theyre doing great in this one so of course they're going to promote the hell out it.
 
svmr_db said:
"Big push" Belal Muhammad got a big push? He was on a 10 fight unbeaten streak & the promotion was still reluctant to give him his title shot.
Belal is just the first name I mentioned, don’t get lost in the weeds kid. I merely mean there is a trend going on with UFC fighters attached to Saudi Arabia.
 
MigitAs said:
I never said Belal didn’t deserve his TS, in fact I think Dana was pressured by Turk Al Sheik or investors like him to finally give Belal his shot.

Edit: I’d like to add that Shara “Ginger Pirate” Bullet is being handled with kid gloves. Don’t expect to see him fight a grappler maybe ever.
I think your first point is hyperbole, as you have no proof. I think your second point is moot as Shara is getting fights with guys at his talent level or a notch below. It isn't as if he's being pushed up the card rankings wise, he's being given main card slots in the region because he's popular.

Also, what do you think 'afforded' implies in relation to Belal? It suggests it was unearned from your perspective. We're just responding in kind.
 
svmr_db said:
"Big push" Belal Muhammad got a big push? He was on a 10 fight unbeaten streak & the promotion was still reluctant to give him his title shot.
I think that reluctance came to a head with the emergence of this Saudi market.
 
Substance Abuse said:
I think your first point is hyperbole, as you have no proof. I think your second point is moot as Shara is getting fights with guys at his talent level or a notch below. It isn't as if he's being pushed up the card rankings wise, he's being given main card slots in the region because he's popular.
Will you agree with the broader notion that the trend of the UFC currently is to save their best cards, fighters and opportunities for the new Saudi market?
 
Oscar Madison said:
Dana pivoted from China?
They can't really get into China. The government doesn't like fighting especially an organization from from the West. MMA isn't really popular vs something like basketball.

Those Middle East countries comp the venue cost for the UFC and they probably pay them a little to offset the PPV revenue. It's just free money when the UFC goes there. That area also helped out the UFC during COVID. They gave them a venue to host the fights without major lockdowns.
 
MigitAs said:
Will you agree with the broader notion that the trend of the UFC currently is to save their best cards, fighters and opportunities for the new Saudi market?
I think the UFC just put on UFC 298 in Anaheim, CA in February which was stacked. I think the UFC put on UFC 299 in Florida, which was stacked. I think the UFC put on UFC 300 in Las Vegas, which was stacked. If Saudi is getting stacked cards, it's because they're paying for it. Why wouldn't the UFC put big names on a card giving them huge site fees? That's how business works.

Take a look at boxing for example. The Crawford card last night was stacked. Turki got Bivol/Beterbiev to sign and Fury/Usyk to finally happen.

You say money talks in the OP. You're right. It does everywhere.

I fail to see the issue here.
 
MigitAs said:
Belal Muhammad has ties, he just became champ
(afforded his title shot)

Umar and Ginger Pirate have big ties, and the event was basically a showcase for Umar, who is being fast-tracked to a ts; with Ginger Pirate being gifted an opponent who was like 16-9.

Khamzat is getting his title eliminator in Abu Dhabi
and Abu Dhabi is getting the main event everyone wants to see rn, Holloway vs Topuria.

Money fucking talks in the UFC ya goof, and Abu Dhabi is reaping the benefits of being UFC’s favourite host location rn.

Anyone see any other examples of Saudi/Middle East influence on the UFC?
I don't think the ginger pirate is handled with kid's gloves. He isn't a contender and it's his 3rd fight? If anything the favoritism is he has higher billing. He should be a prelim guy instead of the main card. They do this for every fighter fighting on their "home" turf. They get showcase fights. They do the same thing for Brazil, UK, Mexico, Australia or whatever cards they host it at. It's not a good feeling when the hometown fighters lose their fights. It did happen in Toronto though. Majority of the Canadians lost on that PPV. I think it was almost a clean sweep.

Honestly I have no issues with the ginger. I know he most likely isn't title material but he at least makes it to all his fights. Khamzat pulls out all the time and he can only fight in that region. He messes up the division since he is supposedly a contender. It is probably fair to criticize the crypto scammer. Umar is fine since he fights in Vegas all the time.
 
NoSmilez said:
They can't really get into China. The government doesn't like fighting especially an organization from from the West. MMA isn't really popular vs something like basketball.

Those Middle East countries comp the venue cost for the UFC and they probably pay them a little to offset the PPV revenue. It's just free money when the UFC goes there. That area also helped out the UFC during COVID. They gave them a venue to host the fights without major lockdowns.
China is flexing its warrior spirit in challenging the West on many fronts -- they're going the opposite direction of the West in cracking down on effeminate male culture, unlike the West.

Dana will continue to try to make his inroads -- he's investing and not going to ignore this particular market of 1.4 billion people.

The ease with which Oil money is spent -- probably gives Dana/UFC more instant gratification.
 
