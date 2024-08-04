Big push behind anyone associated with Saudi Arabia/Middle east rn.

Belal was on a nine fight undefeated streak over six years and earned his title shot. If you want to talk about the UFC giving someone an unearned title shot, why not focus on Colby's against Leon or Adesanya's against Dricus? This complaint makes no sense.



Sandhagen was passed over for Chito, along with Merab, which set the entire division back. Ideally, while he was injured, Merab should have fought SOM with the winner fighting Corey, but that wasn't in the cards. So what does he do? He decides to take a dangerous fight headlining a big card for the UFC. He elected to stay busy. Umar got the shot because Corey decided to fight down the rankings, like countless others won't, and stay busy. He lost. Tough shit. Respect to him for giving Umar the opportunity.



Shara isn't being fast tracked to anything. He's on these cards as he's popular in the area and he's fighting guys who aren't ranked. He was co-main because the Diaz/Luque fight fell off the card.



As for Khamzat, I agree, let's complain about that one.