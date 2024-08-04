Big push behind anyone associated with Saudi Arabia/Middle east rn.

MigitAs
Belal Muhammad has ties, he just became champ
(afforded his title shot)
Umar and Ginger Pirate have big ties, and the event was basically a showcase for Umar, who is being fast-tracked to a ts; with Ginger Pirate being gifted an opponent who was like 16-9.
Khamzat is getting his title eliminator in Abu Dhabi
and Abu Dhabi is getting the main event everyone wants to see rn, Holloway vs Topuria.
Money fucking talks in the UFC ya goof, and Abu Dhabi is reaping the benefits of being UFC’s favourite host location rn.
Anyone see any other examples of Saudi/Middle East influence on the UFC?
