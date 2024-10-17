Economy Biden/Harris Administration Cancels Loan Debt For 1 Million Public Workers

Sounds like they just fixed the red tape on existing programs. Public student loan forgiveness isn’t new from Biden. Looks like it’s from George W Bush’s era. Biden getting a Republican policy to actually work as intended.

“The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program was created in 2007, promising college graduates that the remainder of their federal student loans would be zeroed out after 10 years working in government or nonprofit jobs. But starting in 2017, the vast majority of applicants were rejected because of complicated and little-known eligibility rules.”

And PSLF doesn’t forgive the full amount of a loan, so it’s not teachers with 60 grand of debt getting it deleted. It only forgives up to $10,000.

$10k forgiveness after 10 years of working a public job is just a $1,000 a year grant to try and get people to go into teacher or firefighting or other understaffed public jobs. Not really a big deal.

Headlines gonna blow it out of proportion tho.

(Wife was a public school counselor so I looked into this hard, it’s not some random pet topic lol. She only worked 6 years tho before becoming a stay at home mom so didn’t end up qualifying)
 
There sadly is not choice to do: both democrats and reps will think only how to support Putin and Israel.
This reality, you will see.
They doesn't gave a f***** about middle class or casuals and never will waste their time to think about them.
 
