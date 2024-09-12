Betting my house on Merab

This is literally the easiest money anyone can make all year. Sean the favorite against Merab? lol. This isn’t Aljamain we are talking about with his weak chin. Merab will take Sean’s punches and keep coming forward. There is nothing Sean can do.

After this weekend I will be able to double up and buy another home. Easy money.

O'Malley by 1st rd ko, knee to the dome.

I feel sick now.
 
