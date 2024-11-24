Best wrestlers (not in ring worker) in Sports Entertainment

CedricBee
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Aug 8, 2018
- Messages
- 841
- Reaction score
- 618
Who were the best actual wrestlers; not in ring workers in WWF, WWE, TNA Wrestling, WCW, ECW?
And how good of a wrestler (not talking about in ring worker) was Bret Hart?
I ask because it blew my mind when a co-worker told me Kurt Angle was also a NCAA champion and was an even better wrestler than Brock, while being older & having the neck surgery.
And how good of a wrestler (not talking about in ring worker) was Bret Hart?
I ask because it blew my mind when a co-worker told me Kurt Angle was also a NCAA champion and was an even better wrestler than Brock, while being older & having the neck surgery.