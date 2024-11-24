Best wrestlers (not in ring worker) in Sports Entertainment

Who were the best actual wrestlers; not in ring workers in WWF, WWE, TNA Wrestling, WCW, ECW?

And how good of a wrestler (not talking about in ring worker) was Bret Hart?

I ask because it blew my mind when a co-worker told me Kurt Angle was also a NCAA champion and was an even better wrestler than Brock, while being older & having the neck surgery.
 
Angle wasn't just an NCAA champ.; he won an Olympic gold medal. He was legit.
 
Kurt Angle won a gold medal with a BROKEN FREAKING NECK fam show sum respect 🥇🇺🇸

Here's a list btw chatgbt school mi on di #wagwan

Here’s the condensed list of wrestlers with solid amateur wrestling credentials:

1. Kurt Angle: Olympic Gold Medalist (1996), NCAA Division I Champion.

2. Brock Lesnar: NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion (2000).

3. Bob Backlund: NCAA Division II Champion at North Dakota State University.

4. Shelton Benjamin: NCAA All-American at the University of Minnesota.

5. Chad Gable: Competed in Greco-Roman wrestling at the 2012 Olympics.

6. Dolph Ziggler: Two-time NCAA Division I All-American at Kent State University.

7. Jack Swagger (Jake Hager): Two-time NCAA All-American at the University of Oklahoma.


8. Danny Hodge: Three-time NCAA Champion, Olympic silver medalist, and boxer.


9. Scott Steiner: NCAA Division I All-American at the University of Michigan.


10. Rick Steiner: NCAA Division I All-American at the University of Michigan.


11. Bobby Lashley: NCAA All-American and NAIA National Champion.


12. Dan Severn: NCAA Champion and MMA pioneer.


13. Ken Shamrock: Amateur wrestling and catch wrestling background.


14. Verne Gagne
: NCAA Champion and Olympic alternate.

Uh...way too many to name. Even Cody Rhodes (the current main champ) is a state champion in wrestling (Georgia). Many HS champs have become wrestlers (even someone unassuming like Doink the Clown), and a decent amount of high level NCAA wrestlers.


Bret Hart was a good wrestler in real life, he was a provincial champion if I can recall (state champ equivalent). His father was a catch-wrestler, and wanted Bret Hart to be an Olympian not a Pro-Wrestler. Bret became a Pro Wrestler because the family business needed help (his family used to have its own promotion that the WWE ran out of business).
 
