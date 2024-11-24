Best wrestlers (not in ring worker) in Sports Entertainment

Uh...way too many to name. Even Cody Rhodes (the current main champ) is a state champion in wrestling (Georgia). Many HS champs have become wrestlers (even someone unassuming like Doink the Clown), and a decent amount of high level NCAA wrestlers.





Bret Hart was a good wrestler in real life, he was a provincial champion if I can recall (state champ equivalent). His father was a catch-wrestler, and wanted Bret Hart to be an Olympian not a Pro-Wrestler. Bret became a Pro Wrestler because the family business needed help (his family used to have its own promotion that the WWE ran out of business).