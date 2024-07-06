Best Picture Oscar nominations 2024 (my rankings)

(spoliers ahead) So I decided to watch all 10 films that were nominated for best picture this year. I went into this trying to open my mind to being appreciative of these films from an artistic perspective meaning I might rate some of these films higher than normal if I were to just watch them as a one off. Initially the movies that I went into this looking forward to watching included (oppenhiemer, american fiction, anatomy of a fall and the holdovers). Movies I was not looking forward to watching included (barbie, maestro, poor things). Movies that I was indifferent about and had no expectations included (zone of interest, past lives, killers of the flower moon). Here is my rankings and my thoughts on each:



1-Oppenheimer



story about Americas race to develop the atomic bomb and its eventual use on Japan to end world war 2 and the aftermath that followed the creator.



This movie was very quick paced with lots of characters and dialogue being thrown out there at rapid rate that requires the viewer to keep pace. It made me feel smarter watching it considering all the high level thinkers involved in the process. If I had one knock, it would be that the bomb drops about 2/3rds of the way into movies and the final act is primarily about the legal proceedings that followed Oppenhimer as he was being thrown under the bus by critics of the program as well as his moral battles accepting what he had contributed to. Some of this felt a little anti climatic considering the pinnacle of the story was the bomb being dropped it.



2-Poor Things



Story of a mad scientist who resurrects a dead woman with the brain an infant and her adventures through life while various men fawn over her and she travels the world with a sense of childish naivety.



This movie was by far my biggest surprise as it was not a film I looked forward to watching but it was an enjoyable, albeit very odd, adventure with lots of laughs. I truly found myself engaged throughout and listening to every line. The ensemble of characters all brought something unique to the movie. While a very odd film that surely wont be for everyone, I enjoyed the comedy and stylitically, this was the best movie on this list with some gorgeous sets.



3-Anatomy of a Fall



A story about a man who dies while at his home with his wife and child who is blind. The movie largely takes place in the court room as the wife is considered the prime suspect of having pushed her husband out of the third story window as their struggling relationship is brought to light throughout the court proceedings.



This is one of those films that requires the viewer to be engaged. I constantly was trying to figure out whether the wife killed her husband or not expecting their to be clues to lead me to an answer. This is one of those films that gives no answer though and as a result leads to wanting to search the internet for theories and breakdowns as well as what this film was really about.



4-The Holdovers



Story of a young man at a private boarding school who is left behind for the christmas holidays and an old cranky professor who is tasked with staying behind to watch over the student. A bonding experience ensues that sees both characters back stories explored and personal growth by the end.



One of the more enjoyable films on this list that has more reviewability than others. However, I didnt see what was unique about this story to make it up for Oscar nomination. It seemed pretty run of the mil.



5-Zone of Interest



Story about the family that oversaw day to day operations of Auschwitz concentration camp during world war 2.



This was a very hard movie to rate. In terms of enjoyability, it was a rough watch. However, this was a different approach to any movie on this subject that I had seen before. There is no action scenes or direct witnessing of the atrocities that is happening in the background. It is just the very mundane lives of the family that lives directly outside the walls of the concentration camp. We hear trains arriving, dogs barking, see smoke in the air, patches of dust being released into the river etc... But otherwise, it is dinner, tending to the garden and having tea by people who act and sound like any normal person. The horror is in just how normal these people can seem while they partake in evil. The ending scene was quite powerful.



6-Past Lives



Story of two young Korean children who have feelings for each other. One day, the girl leaves for New York. The two reconnect online 12 years later with clear feelings still for each other. However they live separate lives and decide to stop communicating. another 12 years later when they are now in their mid 30's, the boy decides to travel to america to try and reconnect but it becomes clear that it is too late.



Very slow moving movie that has been described as down right boring by people I know. But I have to say, this one pulled at my emotions more than I anticipated. It relates to anyone who has crossed paths with people that could have been the love of their lives but it didnt work out for due to randomess that life brings our way and we must move on wondering the what if's.



7-Killers of the Flower Moon



True Story about a tribe of natives americans who resettled into Oklahoma on a reservation only to become filthy rich due to oil on the land. White men flock to the area to try and get in on the riches by marrying and killing the natives to collect on their inheritances.



This was a story I was unaware of, so from an educational perspective, I really enjoyed what this movie offered. Leonardo De Caprio was fantasitc as always. I had some trouble keeping up with the plot and it dragged on a bit with an ending that came up short of being fulfilling. However, in real life, having a fulfilling ending to any story about what people did to the native americans is sadly not to be expected.



8-American Fiction



Sotry about a black novelist who is struggling to make it big while he deals with his family issues. As the author watches the industry pander to white expecations of what the "real" black experience is ( to be ghetto), the fed up protagonist finally decides to mock eveyone with an over the top "black ghetto" story with the intent to make fun of people. However, his efforts to mock the audience results him finding success that propells him to new found stardom that he despises.



this movie was the biggest dissapointment onthis list for me. I really like the premise and the first 20 minutes, I was digging it and laiughing and looking forward to seeing hwere it would go. But then it never went anywhere. The concept of stupid audiences with generalized sterotypes of what it means to be black never evolved from the opening scenes. Were left with a story about this man and his family which quite frankly, was just boring.



9-Barbie



This is the point on the list where things really fall of a cliff. I honestly dont even care to discuss barbie. It is mind boggling to me that this was nominated for best movie. I mean we have Will Farrell playing the exact same will farrell that hes always played. Ken was the only mildly amusing part of this film that provided any entertainment value to me



10-Maestro



Crappy film that covers a portion of the life of a world reknown composer/musician. Hes a gay man with internal demons that has a loving wife who allows his cheating becasue she lets him be himself. I dont know, maybe if you were a fan of the actual person depicted in this film you might find this enjoyable but I did not. This was a labor to get through.