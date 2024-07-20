Best High Head Kick in Heavyweight MMA history

HHJ
Burn in your golden Hell!
@plutonium
- Joined
- Feb 12, 2004
- Messages
- 149,230
- Reaction score
- 115,491
ONLY HW MMA
I will poll some choices but feel free to post some not on the list. It's time to put the babies to bed, turn the twitter machine off, and only focus on life altering brain trauma as only the HW's can do it
I will poll some choices but feel free to post some not on the list. It's time to put the babies to bed, turn the twitter machine off, and only focus on life altering brain trauma as only the HW's can do it