Best High Head Kick in Heavyweight MMA history

Gonzaga doing that felt like it changed the whole MMA scene. Before that, I think a lot of people figured that these mythical Pride fighters would come in and dominate the UFC. But Gonzaga was so clearly just a fringe contender in the UFC and he absolutely destroyed CroCop everywhere, and then finished him off with his own signature move. Left no question about who the better man was (only to be immediately dispatched by an ancient Randy Couture).



The Pride guys had a lot to prove after that.