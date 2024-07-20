Best High Head Kick in Heavyweight MMA history

  • Gilbert Yvel vs Gary Goodridge

    Votes: 1 3.6%

  • Mirko Crocop vs Igor Vovchanchyn

    Votes: 9 32.1%

  • Tim Sylvia vs Tra Telligman

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Pete WIlliams vs Mark Coleman

    Votes: 3 10.7%

  • Gabriel Gonzaga vs Mirko Crocop

    Votes: 13 46.4%

  • Junior Dos Santos vs Mark Hunt

    Votes: 2 7.1%
HHJ

HHJ

Burn in your golden Hell!
@plutonium
ONLY HW MMA

I will poll some choices but feel free to post some not on the list. It's time to put the babies to bed, turn the twitter machine off, and only focus on life altering brain trauma as only the HW's can do it



tumblr_n0iuywW8Up1sdqajoo1_400.gif

QIEjGB.gif

tumblr_m67or3IqH01ry1rm7o1_250.gif

ufc-mma.gif

dJJxtLN.gif


KcPUyluHw0R02H-kdVzrkTGbe3_0Y7hMv2cbRH-ExGs.gif
 
Voted Cro-Cop over Igor but when Gonzaga dropped CC in the same manner I nearly shit sharp clawed kittens.
 
I think it’s probably Gonzaga’ kick to Mirko, as much as it hurts my heart to say it.
 
HHJ said:
Its not even a great kick technique wise, but it didnt need to be.

The ramifications and career derailment was serious shit
Yeah exactly, it’s the devastation of it and the way it left Mirko just crumbled in a heap. Sad day, man.
 
Rizzo's low kick against Severn was pretty nutty, just felt like mentioning it
 
Coleman got kicked absolutely clean square in the fucking face
 
What about a low head kick? Is that the same as a leg kick to the head?
 
Gonzaga doing that felt like it changed the whole MMA scene. Before that, I think a lot of people figured that these mythical Pride fighters would come in and dominate the UFC. But Gonzaga was so clearly just a fringe contender in the UFC and he absolutely destroyed CroCop everywhere, and then finished him off with his own signature move. Left no question about who the better man was (only to be immediately dispatched by an ancient Randy Couture).

The Pride guys had a lot to prove after that.
 
