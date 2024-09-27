Best casting choices in a movie

Sakuraba is #1
Val Kilmer as Doc Holiday in Tombstone. He should have won an Oscar for this role. He turned a mediocre movie into a great one because of his performance. Masterful.
Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. He made the role his own with a ton of improvisation and wacky characteristics.
Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He plays the role of Iron Man with such natural charisma and ease that it almost seems like he was born to play the role.
Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump in Forrest Gump. He turned Forrest Gump into one of the most iconic characters in film history and earned himself a second Academy Award for Best Actor for the second year running.
