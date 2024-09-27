Best casting choices in a movie

-Bruce Willis as John McClane in the Die Hard series. I don't recommend the last two movies but the first 3 of the series are great and yes, Die Hard is a Christmas movie.



-Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister in the first two Home Alone films. He was so good they tried to recast for the following Home Alone films and no one can name the replacements off the top of their head.



-Brandon Lee as Eric Draven in The Crow. They have tried to recast the lead role in The Crow films countless times and none of them are ever as good as Brandon Lee was in the original film.



-Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire and in Good Morning, Vietnam.



-Hugo Weaving as Agent Smith in The Matrix. Still one of the best villains imo in the past few decades.



-Sylvester Stallone as John Rambo. I think Stallone has an underrated filmography given how long he has been in Hollywood but I've always thought he was a great casting as Rambo. The first movie still holds up imo.