Best casting choices in a movie

Sakuraba is #1

Val Kilmer as Doc Holiday in Tombstone. He should have won an Oscar for this role. He turned a mediocre movie into a great one because of his performance. Masterful.

Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. He made the role his own with a ton of improvisation and wacky characteristics.

Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He plays the role of Iron Man with such natural charisma and ease that it almost seems like he was born to play the role.

Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump in Forrest Gump. He turned Forrest Gump into one of the most iconic characters in film history and earned himself a second Academy Award for Best Actor for the second year running.
 
Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman. I wasn't a massive fan of the movie and prefer the book, but Bale was perfect and I can't imagine anyone else in that role. He was so good he enhances the book with how much he brought to the character


It's gotta be RDJ as Tony Stark. It's so perfect how he also struggled with drugs and alcohol for most of his life like Tony. He can play the addict that's trying his best to move on to the next phase of his life but is always one step away from relapsing. The role of IronMan was the crux of the the entire MCU. If that casting wasn't there, we don't get a 22 movie, $5 billion empire.



He absolutely nailed it
 
-Bruce Willis as John McClane in the Die Hard series. I don't recommend the last two movies but the first 3 of the series are great and yes, Die Hard is a Christmas movie.

-Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister in the first two Home Alone films. He was so good they tried to recast for the following Home Alone films and no one can name the replacements off the top of their head.

-Brandon Lee as Eric Draven in The Crow. They have tried to recast the lead role in The Crow films countless times and none of them are ever as good as Brandon Lee was in the original film.

-Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire and in Good Morning, Vietnam.

-Hugo Weaving as Agent Smith in The Matrix. Still one of the best villains imo in the past few decades.

-Sylvester Stallone as John Rambo. I think Stallone has an underrated filmography given how long he has been in Hollywood but I've always thought he was a great casting as Rambo. The first movie still holds up imo.
 
Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator, especially in the first movie

OJ as the Terminator as originally planned wouldn't be the same, though it'll probably look more natural when he's terminating Bill Paxton

Javier Bardem as Anton Chigurh.

Christoph Waltz as Hans Landa is pretty much the epitome of perfect casting. Just technically I don't know if there's another actor that could turn in a 4 language performance and be pitch perfect as a charming monster. Maybe the toughest role ever.
 
It was to the point QT was close to abandoning it because he couldn't cast it.

He wrote the part with di Caprio in mind, apparently.
 
Depp as Jack Sparrow
Lundgren as Ivan Drago
Wincott as Top Dollar
Mads Mikkelsen as Hannibal
Joaquin Phoenix as Commodus
Bruce Campbell as Ash
RDJ as Ironman
Gandolfini as Tony Soprano
Tim Curry in It and Legend
Sean Connery as James Bond
Uma Thurman in Kill Bill
Smith as Ali
Keaton as Beetlejuice
 
A lot of people are saying RDJ as Tony Stark but Hemsworth as Thor and Evans as Cap were perfect as well.

I will pick 2 actors that encompassed and became their roles seamlessly:
Alan Rickman:
Hans Gruber
Severus Snape
Sheriff of Nottingham

Mel Gibson:
Mad Max
Braveheart
Martin Riggs
 
