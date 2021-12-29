Best bourbon recommendation?

Nameless King

Nameless King

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jun 19, 2019
Messages
1,638
Reaction score
1,426
Before you post your answer please read this;

I am looking for an original, the most classic bourbon experience there is without any 'twists or additions'. Pure classic bourbon.

Because I am from Europe my choice will be a bit limited. I will not be posting entire list of whats available because that will take some time, but on this website I can get anything you see. If you find something you could recommend please do let me know.

https://www.ocado.com/search?entry=bourbon
 
e3616eab2e26ab6061ecab05dc60fdb5325b59b1.jpg
 
Hudson make good whisky, though not tried that Baby Bourbon.. Woodford Reserve is a classic.. One of the most interesting i've tried which is technically not a Bourbon, but sort of it's own unique thing is Balcones Brimstone, made with blue corn .
balcones-brimstone-whisky.jpg

Smoky shittt.
 
Nameless King said:
Before you post your answer please read this;

I am looking for an original, the most classic bourbon experience there is without any 'twists or additions'. Pure classic bourbon.

Because I am from Europe my choice will be a bit limited. I will not be posting entire list of whats available because that will take some time, but on this website I can get anything you see. If you find something you could recommend please do let me know.

https://www.ocado.com/search?entry=bourbon
Click to expand...
What’s your price range? For a “classic” bourbon experience, I’ll recommend a few things at various price points.

$25 or so— Larceny. Larceny is a wheated bourbon like Makers Mark (or Pappy for that matter). Very nice bourbon for the price.

$40 or so—Old Forrester 1870. This is part of their Whisky Row series, in which OF released 4 bourbons that commemorate important years in the history of the company or history of whiskey. 1870 is the year OF was formed, and this bourbon attempts to recreate what their original batch would’ve tasted like back then.

$50-ish—Rabbit Hole Cavehill bourbon. Love Rabbit Hole. Love all their products that I’ve tried. They’re a newer company that distill their own spirits (they don’t source). Highly recommend trying them.

$65-$70— Widow Jane 10 Year. Delicious, classic, 10 year aged bourbon. Highly recommend.

Specifically from your link, Eagle Rare gets great reviews but I can never find it near me so I haven’t tried it. I’ve heard good things about FEW and Maker’s 46 as well but never tried them. I’ve never tried Hudson Bay’s bourbon, but I did try their rye and liked it a lot.
 
Makers 46 is a medium priced option that I enjoy. Maker's Mark has something called the Ambassador's Club. @fingercuffs and @Kaybee have joined and I'm sure a few others did too. Free yearly gifts and a barrel with your name on it. Maker's really cares about their customers and for that reason alone, I'm always loyal to them.
 
Last edited:
I'm a bourbon man myself and what the other posters listed so far are really good entry level options.
-Buffalo Trace
- Woodford Reserve
-Makers mark
-four roses
-Bulliet
-Wild Turkey
-eagle rare
 
Red Beard said:
Makers 46 is a medium priced option that I enjoy. Maker's Maerk has something called the Ambassador's Club. @fingercuffs and @Kaybee have joined and I'm sure a few others did too. Free yearly gifts and a barrel with your name on it. Maker's really cares about their customers and for that reason alone, I'm always loyal to them.
Click to expand...
I’m a member of Redbreast’s Birdcage. This doesn’t really mean anything except that I’m eligible to try and purchase their yearly Dream Cask when it comes out, which I can’t afford anyway lmao.
 
Bourbon sucks.

If you want to drink something that’s weird and sugary and might taste like burnt wood, yeah, go for it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dragonlordxxxxx
Television Dragonlord's Recommendation: FRIEREN: BEYOND JOURNEY'S END
2 3
Replies
56
Views
1K
Dragonlordxxxxx
Dragonlordxxxxx

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,718
Messages
55,646,337
Members
174,871
Latest member
Pavy

Share this page

Back
Top