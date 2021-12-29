Best bourbon recommendation?

Nameless King said:



I am looking for an original, the most classic bourbon experience there is without any 'twists or additions'. Pure classic bourbon.



Because I am from Europe my choice will be a bit limited. I will not be posting entire list of whats available because that will take some time, but on this website I can get anything you see. If you find something you could recommend please do let me know.



What’s your price range? For a “classic” bourbon experience, I’ll recommend a few things at various price points.$25 or so— Larceny. Larceny is a wheated bourbon like Makers Mark (or Pappy for that matter). Very nice bourbon for the price.$40 or so—Old Forrester 1870. This is part of their Whisky Row series, in which OF released 4 bourbons that commemorate important years in the history of the company or history of whiskey. 1870 is the year OF was formed, and this bourbon attempts to recreate what their original batch would’ve tasted like back then.$50-ish—Rabbit Hole Cavehill bourbon. Love Rabbit Hole. Love all their products that I’ve tried. They’re a newer company that distill their own spirits (they don’t source). Highly recommend trying them.$65-$70— Widow Jane 10 Year. Delicious, classic, 10 year aged bourbon. Highly recommend.Specifically from your link, Eagle Rare gets great reviews but I can never find it near me so I haven’t tried it. I’ve heard good things about FEW and Maker’s 46 as well but never tried them. I’ve never tried Hudson Bay’s bourbon, but I did try their rye and liked it a lot.