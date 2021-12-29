Best bourbon recommendation?

Nameless King
Jun 19, 2019
1,638
1,426
Before you post your answer please read this;
I am looking for an original, the most classic bourbon experience there is without any 'twists or additions'. Pure classic bourbon.
Because I am from Europe my choice will be a bit limited. I will not be posting entire list of whats available because that will take some time, but on this website I can get anything you see. If you find something you could recommend please do let me know.
https://www.ocado.com/search?entry=bourbon
