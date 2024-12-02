Wicked Is A Magical Musical Masterpiece(Best Movie Ole Pete Has Seen In A Long Time!)







As you are all well aware, ole Pete is a Wizard Of Oz mark, I think its the greatest movie ever made based on the what they were able to achieve with the technology available at the time and the trailers for Wicked looked really amazing, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, who doesnt love that, so I decided to go watch it even if it is a musical and did look kinda pretty gay



I am so glad I did!



It is an amazing, magical, fantastic, wonderful adventure for the ages!



Its a prequel to The Wizard Of Oz, focusing on Glenda The Good Witch and The Wicked Witch Of The West back when they were friends in high school, it has sort of a Harry Potter vibe in that sense with magic classes and talking animals as professors and what not



The film is beautiful, every scene brightly colored with gorgeous set pieces



Ariana Grande is really great as the bubblehead popular blonde and Cynthia Arivo was quite powerful as Elphaba(Wicked Witch), especially when she sang about her pain in her deeply charismatic voice



Jeff Goldblum was perfect as The Wizard and Peter Dinklage did a great job as the voice of a talking goat college professor



All the songs were enjoyable and added a nice bit of razzle dazzle to the storyline adventure, which was really fun and interesting with several wild twists and turns and lots of intrigue that kept me enthralled throughout the entire 3 hour ride, I couldnt stop smiling as my eyes were glued to the screen



There were lots of Easter eggs and references to the Wizard Of Oz in there that I also enjoyed very much



The huge final blowoff was chaotic and exhilarating and action packed and exciting as heck!



This is part 1 and when it ended I was ready to set there for 3 more hours and continue the adventure with part 2, thats how great this movie is!



It is very much a worthy entry into the magical Wizard Of Oz universe



I officially give this fun, fantastic, wonderful, amazing, magnificent film my Official 7 Thumbs Up Highest Recommendation







And dont worry, it didnt make me a gay