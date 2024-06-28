Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
(That are famous)
Joe Biden and Donald Trump are probably the worst people to be appointed President at this current moment.
So it's like picking the lesser of two evils. You got to be honest it's scraping from the bottom of the barrel with these two.
But here's names I'll just throw to see what you guys think.
Jon Stewart
Arnold Schwarzenegger (If they make him eligible)
Michael Jordan
George Clooney
Dwayne Johnson
Nikki Haley
Vivek Ramaswamy
Pete Buttigieg
Kamala Harris
Jocko Willink
Elon Musk
Michelle Obama
Neil deGrasse Tyson
Jesse Ventura
Dana White
