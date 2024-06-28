  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Elections Besides Joe Biden and Donald Trump - Who would you like to have as the US President?

Out of these famous people - Who would you like as the US President?

(That are famous)

Joe Biden and Donald Trump are probably the worst people to be appointed President at this current moment.

So it's like picking the lesser of two evils. You got to be honest it's scraping from the bottom of the barrel with these two.

But here's names I'll just throw to see what you guys think.

Jon Stewart
Arnold Schwarzenegger (If they make him eligible)
Michael Jordan
George Clooney
Dwayne Johnson
Nikki Haley
Vivek Ramaswamy
Pete Buttigieg
Kamala Harris
Jocko Willink
Elon Musk
Michelle Obama
Neil deGrasse Tyson
Jesse Ventura
Dana White
 
Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho

Terry-Crews-Idiocracy-e1678653033510.jpg
 
this shit is an absolute joke and a travesty. I say get rid of the office altogether; do something completely different like 2 party rule or committee or something. It's all a sham anyway the office doesn't mean jack shit anymore if this is what we've sunk to.
 
On your list I like jocko and possibly Jon Stewart. His stance on guns is likely to not make me happy but i think he is clever a d means well.

I think rogan dumb as he might actually be might good at it due to his ability to listen and the fact that he knows he's an idiot.
 
You missed condalheeza rice dumbass. Was literally predicted by the simpaons.

We have a schedule to run with and you human creatures with your inane planning are ruining everything.
 
PBAC said:
You missed condalheeza rice dumbass. Was literally predicted by the simpaons.

We have a schedule to run with and you human creatures with your inane planning are ruining everything.
Oh ok thank you.
 
Of choices Arnold then Tulsi ....... then goes off cliff
 
lowlife said:
this shit is an absolute joke and a travesty. I say get rid of the office altogether; do something completely different like 2 party rule or committee or something. It's all a sham anyway the office doesn't mean jack shit anymore if this is what we've sunk to.
I think Congress used to appoint the president like they do the majority leaders. We could go back to that.
 
