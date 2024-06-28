(That are famous)



Joe Biden and Donald Trump are probably the worst people to be appointed President at this current moment.



So it's like picking the lesser of two evils. You got to be honest it's scraping from the bottom of the barrel with these two.



But here's names I'll just throw to see what you guys think.



Jon Stewart

Arnold Schwarzenegger (If they make him eligible)

Michael Jordan

George Clooney

Dwayne Johnson

Nikki Haley

Vivek Ramaswamy

Pete Buttigieg

Kamala Harris

Jocko Willink

Elon Musk

Michelle Obama

Neil deGrasse Tyson

Jesse Ventura

Dana White