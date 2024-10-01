Benoit St-Denis humble in defeat

BEATDOWNS
R.I.P Buzz
“A big thank you to everyone for your support, it was absolutely unbelievable to be here,” Saint Denis said through an interpreter (h/t UFC). “Unfortunately, in that first round I came out and I was a little bit sleepy, and it allowed him to do enough damage to then play the Matador in the later rounds. So, I’m sorry for that. I’ll come back stronger. Sorry for that performance, but I was proud to represent the flag.”
Saint Denis later issued a statement on his Instagram, addressing his fans in French.
“It wasn’t my day, this sport is hard but incredible,” Saint Denis said. “Thank you to everyone for your unwavering support. Proud to have been able to represent France in the octagon and at home. Respect to my opponent for facing me at home, and congratulations to Renato Moicano. God tests us, and that’s nothing to compare with what I could experience.”
Glad to see BDS take the L without any excuses...It is refreshing after all of the O'Malley coping thats going on. I didn't care for his excuses after Poirier but I think the man has redeemed himself here. He is a just bleed guy so I would definitely like to see him rebound. Think he needs to take a bit of a step down in comp though. RDA, Turner and Pimblett are the only ones below him currently in the rankings. I say do the Paddy fight..