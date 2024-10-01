Benoit St-Denis humble in defeat

BEATDOWNS

BEATDOWNS

R.I.P Buzz
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 27, 2009
Messages
69,565
Reaction score
78,113


“A big thank you to everyone for your support, it was absolutely unbelievable to be here,” Saint Denis said through an interpreter (h/t UFC). “Unfortunately, in that first round I came out and I was a little bit sleepy, and it allowed him to do enough damage to then play the Matador in the later rounds. So, I’m sorry for that. I’ll come back stronger. Sorry for that performance, but I was proud to represent the flag.”


Saint Denis later issued a statement on his Instagram, addressing his fans in French.


“It wasn’t my day, this sport is hard but incredible,” Saint Denis said. “Thank you to everyone for your unwavering support. Proud to have been able to represent France in the octagon and at home. Respect to my opponent for facing me at home, and congratulations to Renato Moicano. God tests us, and that’s nothing to compare with what I could experience.”

Glad to see BDS take the L without any excuses...It is refreshing after all of the O'Malley coping thats going on. I didn't care for his excuses after Poirier but I think the man has redeemed himself here. He is a just bleed guy so I would definitely like to see him rebound. Think he needs to take a bit of a step down in comp though. RDA, Turner and Pimblett are the only ones below him currently in the rankings. I say do the Paddy fight..
 
Neck&Neck said:
He gave an excuse, “came out a bit sleepy”😴

Sleepy BSD is born !
Click to expand...
Meh I didn't really take it as an excuse more of just trying to give a reason for a bad performance. Prior to this though I was callin him Benoit Staph-Denis so does this mean he's now Benoit Sleepy-Denis?!<sniper>
 
BEATDOWNS said:
Meh I didn't really take it as an excuse more of just trying to give a reason for a bad performance. Prior to this though I was callin him Benoit Staph-Denis so does this mean he's now Benoit Sleepy-Denis?!<sniper>
Click to expand...

Sleepy D
 
Yeah. I wasn't really into it first round.
So this does not really count.
Never got fired up! You know.
No excuse.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Saint-Denis Props/Parlays + Tapology Contest-12pm ET 9-28
2
Replies
22
Views
487
Krixes
Krixes
Jackonfire
Media UFC Fight Night 243 - Moicano vs. Saint Denis Weigh-in Results / Ceremonial Weigh in 12pm ET
Replies
4
Views
319
TempleoftheDog
TempleoftheDog
ComeChooDaddy
Poirier's Egregious Title Shot
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
2K
nostradumbass
nostradumbass

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,497
Messages
56,265,400
Members
175,137
Latest member
dohimin

Share this page

Back
Top