Bellator's Russian talent rivals some of the best in the UFC

I think most people underestimate how much talent there is in Russia and Eastern Europe. In the UFC obviously some of the most menacing prospects, contenders, and champions, are from the region: Evloev, Umar, Islam, Shavkat, Khamzat, Ankalaev...



But currently Bellator has been very good in signing some extremely talented talent from the region, some of which I think rivals the best the UFC has to offer in the respective divisions.



At LHW, Nemkov is really excellent, and I would personally pick him over both Pereira and Ankalaev (who I think is probably the best LHW right now).



At LW they have Usman Nurmagumedov, who is 17-0. And as a contender, Shabily is an incredible match up. Rabadanov is a serious fighter, though I don't know if him competing in PFL means he's gone from Bellator. Same with Khizriev.



At WW they have Ramazan Kuramagumedov, who is 13-0 and just won over Jackson the title. And of course Amosov.



At MW, Musaev...