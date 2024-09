30-27?But the fight was close enough that ImamShafi has little reason to complain.Didn't picture it going like that.Disappointing.He had time to prepare and had Khabib in his corner.Yet he didn't look like he realized he was in a three round fight and looked like he didn't realize that Newman was relying on distancing and counterpunching.Or whatever caused him to withdraw from the fight scheduled in May has continued to have an effect